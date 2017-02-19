Preview: Georgetown at Creighton

Coming off a disappointing loss at Seton Hall, No. 22 Creighton will have no time to drown the sorrows when Georgetown visits on Sunday. The Hoyas blasted the Bluejays 71-51 back on Jan. 25 and have had their share of success on the road.

Creighton will rely heavily on freshman center Justin Patton (13.7 points, 6.3 rebounds), who carried the Bluejays in the first contest against the Hoyas with 20 points, seven rebounds and a pair of blocks and steals. Guards Marcus Foster and Khryi Thomas, who average a combined 30.1 points, only had 16 on 7-of-24 shooting as Creighton shot 1-of-18 from beyond the arc while playing without Maurice Watson Jr. (national-best 8.5 assists per game) for the second game after he suffered a season-ending knee injury. The Bluejays, who allowed Georgetown’s L.J. Peak and Rodney Prior to combine for 38 points on 15-of-30 shooting with 11 assists in the first contest, couldn’t contain Seton Hall’s Khadeen Carrington on Wednesday, allowing the junior guard to score 41 points, including the team’s final 10, in what resulted in an 87-81 loss to the Pirates. The Hoyas have had a week to rest and prepare after Jessie Govan scored a season-high 23 points and Peak and Pryor added 20 each in an 80-62 home win over Marquette on Feb. 11.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports1

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (14-12, 5-8 Big East): The 6-5 Pryor, a Robert Morris transfer (18 points per game in 2015-16), averages 18.3 -- tops among conference newcomers this season -- and 5.2 rebounds while leading the team with 66 3-pointers while Peak contributes 16.6 points and team-bests with 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals. The 6-10 Govan (10.1 points per game, five rebounds, one block), who leads the Hoyas in rebounding and blocked shots, had 15 points and seven rebounds battling Patton in the first contest. Winning away from home isn’t uncommon for the Hoyas, who have taken down ranked squads Butler and Oregon as well as Syracuse.

ABOUT CREIGHTON (21-5, 8-5): Patton leads the Big East and is third nationally with a 70-percent field goal percentage, ahead of the all-time freshman record for a power conference set by Arkansas’ Sidney Moncrief at 66.5 percent in 1975-76. Foster, a Kansas State transfer, leads the Bluejays in scoring at 18 points per game and has had 22 assists in his last six games after dishing just 32 helpers in the first 20 games of the year. The Bluejays will have one advantage in this contest, having won 28 straight home games played on Sunday, last losing in January 2005.

TIP-INS

1. Georgetown leads the series 6-3.

2. Georgetown junior F Akoy Agau (4.5 points, 4.2 rebounds) played his high school basketball at Omaha Central, earning all-state honors three times.

3. Thomas, a Omaha native, has averaged 14.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game over his last five outings.

PREDICTION: Creighton 76, Georgetown 68