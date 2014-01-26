(Updated: CORRECTS Smith-Rivera points in graph 3)

No. 24 Creighton 76, Georgetown 63: Doug McDermott had 14 points and 10 rebounds while Ethan Wragge scored all 12 of his points in the first half as the host Bluejays used a balanced scoring effort to defeat the Hoyas.

Creighton (17-3, 7-1 Big East), which used a 21-for-35 effort beyond the arc to hammer No. 5 Villanova on the road Monday, settled for a 7-for-21 performance from the 3-point line to win for the 12th time in its last 13 contests. Will Artino had 14 points, Devin Brooks chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds and Jahenns Manigat added 10 points.

Markel Starks led all scorers with 21 points for Georgetown (11-8, 3-5), which has dropped four straight for the first time since losing five in a row to end the 2010-11 season. D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera contributed 18 points and Mikael Hopkins tallied 14.

Georgetown started strong and held a two-point advantage with seven minutes left in the first half but Wragge scored all of his points during a 4 1/2-minute stretch to give Creighton a lead it would not relinquish. The Hoyas quickly closed within six points on two occasions late in the first half, but could get no closer.

Avery Dingman’s 3-pointer early in the second half made it a 13-point margin and Creighton led by double figures for the final 12 1/2 minutes after Manigat capped an 8-0 burst with a 3-pointer to make it 58-40 with 8 1/2 minutes remaining. The Bluejays did not allow the lead to dip below 12 thereafter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: With 2,702 career points, McDermott is two points shy of sole possession of 20th place on the all-time Division I scoring list. … Georgetown C Joshua Smith, a transfer from UCLA who last played on last played Jan. 4, was suspended for the remainder of the season due to academics. … Creighton G Austin Chatman eclipsed the 300-assist mark for his career with seven Saturday while Wragge drained three 3-pointers to help him surpass 300 career 3-pointers.