Smith-Rivera leads Georgetown to lopsided win over Creighton

Omaha, Neb. -- Any concerns about how Georgetown would respond to its 13-point loss to Xavier were quickly erased Saturday in a 67-40 demolition of Creighton.

The No. 21-ranked Hoyas outclassed the Bluejays for all but six minutes of the Big East game played before an announced crowd of 17,499 at CenturyLink Center.

Creighton went a stretch of 17:18 without a field goal while the Hoyas (15-6, 7-3 Big East) outscored the Bluejays 31-3 to turn a 15-12 deficit into a 43-18 lead.

Hoyas coach John Thompson III was encouraged that his team continued to play hard even after building several large leads. Thompson said that was a credit to the way Creighton typically performs.

“They were struggling to score but they can score,” Thompson said. “They can go on runs, particularly in this building. There was no discussion about going for the jugular. It was like keep doing what we’re doing, stay focused, stay attentive, try not to let them get open looks.”

The closest Creighton (10-13, 1-9 Big East) got in the final 13 minutes was 17 points when forward Rick Kreklow made a free throw with 4:43 left. Georgetown finished the game with a 14-1 run while holding Creighton to its season low in points.

During that midgame dry spell Creighton missed 24 consecutive field goal attempts and finished the game shooting a season-low 20.8 percent (11-of-53).

Creighton also had its worst half of shooting this season, making just 5 of 28 (17.9 percent) in the opening 20 minutes. The 40-point performance was the lowest offensive output in Coach Greg McDermott’s five-year tenure.

“It was a battle of toughness and we certainly weren’t up to the challenge,” McDermott said. “They were focused, they played with energy, they played with enthusiasm, and we did not.”

The previous low was 50 -- first against Duke in the 2013 NCAA tournament, then again in a 21-point loss to No. 4 Villanova on Jan. 25. No Creighton player scored in double figures Saturday as guard Avery Dingman led the way with eight points.

Junior guard D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera, the preseason Big East player of the year, led the Hoyas with 24 points on 9-of-17 shooting, including 4-of-9 from three-point range. Senior guard Jabril Trawick finished with 15.

Georgetown dominated the opening four minutes before Creighton countered with a 15-3 stretch to erase the Hoyas opening 9-0 run. That opening blast showed the crowd there was no hangover from that 66-53 setback Jan. 27 to Xavier.

The Hoyas made three of their first four shots and a pair of free throws before the first television timeout. Georgetown’s defensive pressure flustered Creighton to miss its first five shots, including three air balls.

Freshman forward L.J. Peak accounted for five of those points -- a three-pointer from the right wing and a layup -- while Smith-Rivera had a layup of his own and the two free throws.

Creighton bounced back to take a pair of one-point leads before the Hoyas asserted their presence on both ends of the court.

A layup by Devin Brooks at 9:47 gave the Jays their biggest lead of the game at 15-12. Over the last several minutes of the half, Creighton scored just two more points as Georgetown rediscovered its shooting groove and bolted to a 28-17 halftime lead.

“I thought we showed some fight in that stretch,” McDermott said. “We missed five or six layups in the first half point blank that weren’t necessarily challenged.”

Smith-Rivera led the charge with 11 points, but it was the Georgetown defense that proved to be most impressive. Creighton made just five of its 28 first half shots (17.9 percent) and committed seven turnovers.

“We knew throughout the game they were going to make a run eventually,” Smith-Rivera said. “We just wanted that one to be the last one.”

Georgetown continued its dominance at both ends at the start of the second half, opening the half on a 15-1 run. The Hoyas finished the game making 26 of their 52 field goals.

“I thought we did a good job of keeping the ball moving,” Thompson said. “They played the ball very well. I thought we wanted to keep them moving, keep them chasing us.”

Thompson said it was a selfless attitude both on offense and defense that helped Georgetown enjoy so much success at both ends of the court.

“Whether we were in man or zone, we did a very good job of helping each other,” Thompson said. “Sometimes you can be a selfish defender and not help your teammate but still contain your man. I thought our guys today were very unselfish defensively.”

Notes: Creighton’s hope of extending its 18-year streak of winning at least 10 conference games officially ended with the loss to Georgetown. For 17 of those seasons the Bluejays were members of the Missouri Valley Conference. ... Thompson wanted to review the game tape before heaping too much praise on the defensive performance his team had Saturday. '‘As a coach you forget the 10 stops you had,” Thompson said. “You remember the one open shot when someone didn’t do something and they get a wide-open shot. I can think of too many of those examples to praise our defense.” ... A quick search of the Creighton media guide shows that Saturday’s 40 points were the lowest total scored by the Bluejays since a 71-38 loss at Missouri State on Feb. 24, 1994.