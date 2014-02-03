Preview: Georgetown at DePaul

Georgetown opened Big East play with a win over DePaul only to struggle thereafter, but a momentum-shifting win Saturday has provided hope. The Hoyas, who eye their 14th straight victory over the Blue Demons on Monday, began league action with wins in three of their first four before quickly falling out of the race with five straight losses. However, Georgetown stepped out of conference and ended its skid by shocking No. 6 Michigan State at Madison Square Garden.

With Saturday s win over the Spartans, the Hoyas ended a skid that had matched the longest in 10 years under coach John Thompson III. DePaul gave Providence everything it could handle Saturday despite playing without three key players  leading scorer Cleveland Melvin (suspension), Billy Garrett Jr. (illness) and Charles McKinney (ankle)  but ultimately fell short at home to drop into a tie in the Big East cellar with Butler. The Blue Demons have lost four straight overall and have not beaten Georgetown since 1994.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (12-9, 3-6 Big East): D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera s shooting slump (10-of-41 over the last three contests) continued Saturday, with his struggles beyond the arc the most glaring over that span (2-of-18, including 12 consecutive missed 3-pointers). However, he and Markel Starks combined to go 11-of-15 from the foul line to lead an 18-of-24 effort after the Hoyas totaled 19 free-throw attempts over their previous two games. Georgetown, which made twice as many foul shots as Michigan State, had been outscored 43-17 at the stripe in losses to Creighton and Villanova.

ABOUT DEPAUL (10-12, 2-7): Coach Oliver Purnell told reporters after Saturday s game that Melvin s suspension is indefinite and he was unsure if Garrett and McKinney would be available against Georgetown. With all three players sidelined the last two games, freshman R.J. Curington made his claim for more playing time with 37 points and 10 rebounds  including a career-high 22 points in Saturday s loss. R.J. is giving our team a lift offensively. It was impressive that he not only looked for his outside shot but was also driving to the basket,  Purnell told the school s website.

TIP-INS

1. Five of Georgetown s victories during its win streak in this series have come by fewer than 10 points, including a 61-54 triumph on Dec. 31.

2. DePaul G Brandon Young needs 11 points and two steals to move into seventh and fourth place, respectively, on the school s all-time lists.

3. Starks and Smith-Rivera have combined to score 46.9 percent of the Hoyas  1,488 points.

PREDICTION: Georgetown 63, DePaul 58