Preview: Georgetown at DePaul

Georgetown aims for its first Big East road victory Tuesday when the Hoyas visit DePaul, which opened league play with three surprising wins before crashing back to earth Saturday against Villanova. The Blue Demons have already matched last season’s Big East win total, but their 17-point loss to the Wildcats served as a reminder of the team’s weaknesses. They’ll look to bounce back against Georgetown, which had its two-game win streak snapped with Saturday’s 60-57 overtime loss to Providence.

The Hoyas boast one of the top inside-outside duos in the league in 6-10, 350-pound center Joshua Smith and Big East preseason player of the year D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera, who averages a team-high 14.3 points while shooting 86.8 percent from the foul line. While Georgetown has committed at least 15 turnovers in three of its last four games, DePaul ranks last in the Big East in turnover margin at minus-0.4. The Blue Demons trail the all-time series 23-7, but ended a 14-game losing streak with a victory in last season’s Big East tournament.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FOX Sports 1

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (10-5, 2-2 Big East): While Smith-Rivera is the Hoyas’ undisputed leader, the team continues to receive solid contributions from freshmen forwards L.J. Peak, Paul White, Isaac Copeland and guard Tre Campbell. Peak, the team’s third-leading scorer at 9.8 points per game, looks to rebound from a rough outing against Providence when he scored six points on 3-of-10 shooting. Guard Jabril Trawick averages 7.9 points for the Hoyas, who are shooting 68.6 percent from the foul line after going 11-of-20 in the loss to the Friars.

ABOUT DEPAUL (9-8, 3-1): Myke Henry and Billy Garrett average 12.8 points apiece for the Blue Demons, who lost six straight before opening Big East play with wins over Marquette, Xavier and Creighton. Coach Oliver Purnell’s squad is the second-best 3-point shooting team in the league at 37 percent, and 6-10 forward Forrest Robinson has made 29 of his team-high 75 attempts from beyond the arc. Robinson has started the last four games in place of center Tommy Hamilton, who is averaging 12.3 points and a team-best 6.8 rebounds off the bench.

TIP-INS

1. The DePaul roster features nine players from the Chicagoland area.

2. The Hoyas are 41-47 in Big East road games under coach John Thompson II.

3. Purnell is 1-6 all-time against Georgetown.

PREDICTION: Georgetown 64, DePaul 55