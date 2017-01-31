Preview: Georgetown at DePaul

After two straight victories over ranked opponents, Tuesday's Big East game at DePaul should be an easy mark for Georgetown. The Hoyas, who posted back-to-back wins against Top 25 opponents for the first time since 2013, won 19 of the last 20 meetings against the Blue Demons.

Beating No. 22 Creighton without star guard Maurice Watson, Jr. is one thing, but the Hoyas backed it up by ending the 14-game home win streak for No. 15 Butler. John Thompson III continues to rely on Rodney Pryor, L.J. Peak and Jessie Govan and not much else as the trio accounted for 62 of Georgetown's 85 points against the Bulldogs, who unlike the Hoyas are all but assured an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament. Govan, a 6-10, 270-pound sophomore, hit a key 3-pointer and blocked two shots in the final minute to help seal the win for the Hoyas, who won only two of their last 11 games against ranked teams prior to last week. "I'm not going to sit here and say we drew it up like that, but Jessie can make that shot," Thompson told the media. "We didn't have a choice, we had to take that shot."

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (12-10, 3-6 Big East): In dire need of a fourth option, the Hoyas were relying on sophomore Marcus Derrickson, who managed six straight games in double figures before failing to hit the mark in the last five contests. The rest of the roster is a mixed bag of players such as Bradley Hayes, Jagan Mosely and Akoy Agau who specialize in one statistic - be it rebounds or assists, but don't generate many points. As a result, the foursome of Pryor, Peak, Govan and Derrickson account for 67.4 percent of the team's scoring, 69.4 percent of field goals and 77.1 percent of 3-pointers.

ABOUT DEPAUL (8-13, 1-7): About the only consistency the Blue Demons demonstrated this season is Billy Garrett's ability to make free throws and the team losing conference games. With a 4-22 record in the Big East over the last two seasons and 20-114 mark over the past eight, it might be time for the Blue Demons to look for a new conference. Garrett, a senior who is second on the team in scoring behind sophomore Eli Cain, was 11th nationally through Sunday's games in free throw percentage at 91.3 and needs five made three throws to surpass Stephen Howard (1988-92) as the school's all-time leader.

TIP-INS

1. The Hoyas lead the series 28-7, including a 12-3 mark at DePaul.

2. Of the players in the top 17 in the country in free throw percentage, Garrett leads the way with 127 attempts.

3. With that clutch 3-pointer, Govan improved to 11-of-20 this season and 25-of-48 for his career from beyond the arc.

PREDICTION: Georgetown 82, DePaul 65