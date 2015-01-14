Georgetown 78, DePaul 72: D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera had a game-high 25 points along with eight rebounds and four assists to help propel the Hoyas to a rare road win over the Blue Demons.

Jabril Trawick scored 11 points while Isaac Copeland, Joshua Smith and L.J. Peak scored eight apiece for Georgetown (11-5, 3-2 Big East), which had lost nine of its last 11 true road games. Smith-Rivera drained three 3-pointers and shot 10-of-13 from the foul line as the Hoyas used a 17-5 run late in the second half to draw clear from the pesky Blue Demons.

Myke Henry led DePaul (9-9, 3-2) with 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting along with seven rebounds while Billy Garrett Jr. recorded 16 points, six rebounds and five assists. Jamee Crockett contributed 12 points for the Blue Demons, who have lost two straight since opening league play with three surprising wins.

DePaul led by as many as eight in the first half before Georgetown closed on a 13-6 run and took a 44-39 lead into the break. Henry scored 13 points on 6-of-6 shooting in the opening period for DePaul, which regained the lead after opening the second half with consecutive 3-pointers by Crockett and Durrell McDonald, who scored five points before fouling out in the final minute.

McDonald scored with just under 10 minutes left to give DePaul its final lead at 55-53 before Georgetown answered with an 11-2 run highlighted by Copeland’s three-point play. Forrest Robinson’s 3-pointer cut the deficit to 64-60 with just over five minutes remaining, but the Hoyas sealed the win at the foul line, where they were 26-of-32.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mikael Hopkins added seven points for Georgetown, which shot 50 percent and improved to 24-7 all-time against DePaul. … Aaron Simpson scored 11 points while battling foul trouble for the Blue Demons, who were 9-of-22 from 3-point range and 13-of-17 from the foul line. … After committing at least 15 turnovers in three of their previous four games, the Hoyas turned the ball over nine times against the Blue Demons.