Hoyas hold off DePaul

Georgetown dominated the start and finish of both halves to claim a 76-73 Big East victory over DePaul on Tuesday night at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill.

Riding high after wins over nationally ranked Creighton and Butler, the Hoyas (13-10, 4-6 Big East) barged out to a 10-0 lead in the opening minutes. After DePaul rallied to build a six-point lead, Georgetown used a 14-0 run bridging the first and second halves to force the Blue Demons to come back again.

Related Coverage Preview: Georgetown at DePaul

DePaul (8-14, 1-8) claimed a 73-71 lead on junior forward Joe Hanel’s layup with 1:13 to play, but junior point guard L.J. Peak took over for Georgetown in the final minute.

As the Hoyas spread the floor to clear the lane, Peak drove for a layup and the accompanying go-ahead free throw with 55 seconds left. After DePaul had a layup rejected at the other end, Peak added another driving layup with 13.9 seconds left for the final margin.

DePaul junior forward Tre‘Darius McCallum’s game-tying 3-point attempt from the right wing rattled the inside of the rim but bounced off at the buzzer to give Georgetown its third win in a row.

Hoyas senior guard Rodney Pryor, who grew up 15 miles from DePaul’s home building, stacked up a game-high 26 points. That total featured a highlight-reel put-back jam during Georgetown’s late first-half spree. He flew over DePaul’s Eli Cain and used two hands to flush senior forward Reggie Cameron II’s errant jumper.

Sophomore center Jessie Govan added 14 points for Georgetown.

Senior guard Billy Garrett Jr. paced DePaul with 25 points, his second-highest total of the season. Garrett made a pair of free throws with 4:42 left to claim DePaul’s career free-throw record. He passed former All-America forward Stephen Howard, who rang up 528 free throws from 1988-92.

Cain, a sophomore swingman, scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half to aid Garrett. He poured in nine points during a three-possession stretch midway through the second half to help turn a nine-point deficit into a 58-57 lead.