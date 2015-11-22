Preview: Georgetown vs. Duke

Many college basketball fans were hoping to see a rematch of the 2015 national championship game this weekend, but Georgetown had other ideas. After knocking off Wisconsin in the semifinals of the 2K Sports Classic, the Hoyas will take on defending NCAA Tournament champion Duke in the title game of this event Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

The fourth-ranked Blue Devils disposed of VCU, 79-71, in Friday’s semifinal behind a career-high 30 points from sophomore Grayson Allen. Allen likely will be the focus of Georgetown’s defensive game plan after he showed “spectacular” improvement from the previous game - a loss to top-ranked Kentucky - according to coach Mike Krzyzewski. The Hoyas lost their first two games - a home upset against Radford and a road heartbreaker against No. 3 Maryland - before topping Wisconsin, 71-61, behind Isaac Copeland’s 15 points - all in the second half. “It’s big for us. We’ve lost a tough one to Maryland the other day,” Copeland told reporters. “We’ve been itching to get our first win of the season. So this starts the train for a good season for us.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (1-2): The Hoyas are not the deepest team, but they received a nice lift from their bench against Wisconsin with Jessie Govan and Reggie Cameron combining for 27 points on 5-of-8 3-point shooting. D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera is seeking a better performance after enduring his worst game of the young season - a 2-of-9 shooting effort for 12 points versus the Badgers. Still, the senior guard leads the team in scoring (13.7), assists (4.3), steals (1.7) and 3-pointers (7-of-19).

ABOUT DUKE (3-1): In addition to Allen’s strong effort against VCU, Duke also benefited from the emergence of freshman guard Derryck Thornton, who scored 19 points - three more than his previous three games combined. Thornton is one of three freshmen in Duke’s rotation, including starting guard Brandon Ingram and reserve guard Luke Kennard. Ingram and Kennard shot a collective 2-for-11 (0-of-6 from the arc) against the Rams and are a combined 7-for-32 from 3-point land this year.

TIP-INS

1. Georgetown is shooting 76.5 percent from the foul line, putting them in the top 40 nationally, while Duke is uncharacteristically at 66.4 percent from the stripe.

2. The Blue Devils won the 2K Sports Classic in 2008.

3. Duke F Amile Jefferson notched three straight double-doubles to begin the season before posting six points and seven rebounds against VCU.

PREDICTION: Duke 71, Georgetown 58