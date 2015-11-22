Allen nets 32, Duke slips past Georgetown

NEW YORK -- Six days ago, Grayson Allen struggled against Kentucky. He visited the film room to see what things he did wrong.

When Allen views film of his weekend in Madison Square Garden, he is unlikely to find anything that went wrong.

The sophomore guard capped a spectacular weekend in New York by scoring a career-high 32 points and fifth-ranked Duke survived a physical opponent for the second straight game, holding off Georgetown, 86-84, in the championship game of the 2K Classic Sunday afternoon.

Duke won the tournament for the second time thanks to one of the best individual performances in the event’s 20-year existence and won the MVP of the event. He set a tournament record by scoring 62 points, four more than the previous mark set by Rodney Carney for Memphis in 2004 and doing so on 18-of-27from the floor.

The showings in New York came after Allen was 2-for-11 in a 10-point loss to Kentucky in Chicago on Tuesday. He did not start Friday but produced 30 points on 9-of-15 shooting when Duke posted a seven-point victory over VCU,

“It feels better to play better,” Allen said. “That’s the simple answer. For me it was about making adjustments from that game and I made those adjustments with the help of the coaches, film and feedback and it definitely does feel better to play better.”

”I think more than prove a point, he wanted to show up,“ Duke forward Amile Jefferson said. ”I think the performance he had this weekend was unbelievable. We’re not in this game tonight without Grayson. He kept us afloat and he’s been amazing.

Against a similar defense with perhaps even more size, Allen was even more efficient, getting his 32 points on 9-on-12 shooting while returning to the starting lineup after coming off the bench Friday.

“His stat line is one the sensational stat lines,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “I’ve been doing this for 41 years, 32 points on 12 shots is crazy.”

Guards Derryck Thornton added 14 and Matt Jones added 11 for Duke, which also won this event in 2008 when it beat Michigan State.

Forward Issac Copeland led the Hoyas (1-3) with 21 points. He was scoreless in the second half until hitting two 3-pointers in the final minute but missed a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer.

“I hit two shots before that so I was very confident,” Copeland said. “I got to a spot I wanted to get to, saw the clock running down and I shot it. It just fell a little short.”

Georgetown’s last lead was at 54-53 when guard L.J. Peak converted a dunk. The Hoyas went scoreless for over five minutes as Duke ripped off a 10-0 run, getting six points from Allen, a dunk by center Marshall Plumlee and a layup by forward Amile Jefferson. The Hoyas came back and were within 68-67 on a layup by Johnson with about six minutes remaining.

Following a shot clock violation by Duke, the Hoyas had a chance to take the lead but forward Trey Mourning was stripped by Allen near the basket. On the next possession, Allen rolled to the hoop and scooped in a layup for a 70-67 lead and Blue Devils went up 77-69 on Allen’s 3-pointer with 2:46 remaining before sweating out the final minute.

“Grayson is very athletic and very aggressive, but he plays the whole 40 minutes very aggressive,” Copeland said. “So he’s always attacking on offense. Just having him come at you every play is pretty difficult.”

NOTES: Duke played in New York exactly one year ago when it won the Coaches vs. Cancer tournament by beating Stanford in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. ... After Sunday’s game, Georgetown plays its next seven at home with the only game against a major conference opponent on Dec. 5 against former Big East rival Syracuse. ... Sunday was the 15th meeting between the schools and the first since Milwaukee Bucks C Greg Monroe scored 21 points in Georgetown’s 87-84 win at the Verizon Center Jan 30, 2010. At the time of the game, Duke was ranked seventh and Georgetown was No. 8. This was the first meeting between the schools in Madison Square Garden and the first on a neutral floor since Duke’s 85-77 win at the Meadowlands in the 1989 East Regional finals in Danny Ferry’s senior year and Alonzo Mourning’s freshman season. ... Georgetown freshman F/G Kaleb Johnson hit the two 3-pointers of his college career, including a buzzer-beating heave, which gave the Hoyas a 47-42 lead at halftime.