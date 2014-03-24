Preview: Georgetown at Florida State

Florida State was able to shake off the disappointment of missing out on the NCAA tournament long enough to knock off Florida Gulf Coast in the NIT’s opening round and will face Georgetown in Tallahassee on Monday. Aaron Thomas paced the Seminoles in their opening-round win, scoring 22 points, including 14 in a row in the second half. “Whatever tournament we’re in,” Thomas told Seminoles.com, “let’s just go all out and play hard.”

Georgetown got past West Virginia in its opening-round matchup, snapping a string of five losses in its previous seven games. D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera’s second career double-double - a 32-point, 10-rebound performance - led the way for the Hoyas over the Mountaineers. “It was definitely just being in the right place at the right time,” a humble Smith-Rivera said afterward.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (18-14): Smith-Rivera had 23 of his 32 points in the second half of the win over West Virginia, and backcourt partner Markel Starks had high praise for the sophomore. “He was in rhythm today,” Starks told the school’s web site. “That’s big. Unbelievable game.” Smith-Rivera’s 17.4 points per game leads Georgetown, while Starks averages 17 points and a team-high 4.1 assists.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (20-13): Senior Okaro White said the Seminoles are focused on a positive NIT performance and not the disappointment regarding the NCAA tournament “I want to leave here on a ‘W’,” he said. “I want my last game to be a win, so we’re trying to go all the way to New York and go as far as possible.” Guard Ian Miller, whose 13.7-point average ranks second on the team behind Thomas (14.3), missed the game against Florida Gulf Coast with a toe injury and is questionable.

TIP-INS

1. If Florida State wins, it will host Louisiana Tech in the NIT quarterfinals, while a Georgetown win would mean a trip to Ruston, La., to face the Bulldogs.

2. The Seminoles have not beaten a team from the Big East since an NCAA tournament win over Notre Dame in March of 2011.

3. Florida State is 11-8 all-time in the NIT and is making its second consecutive appearance following four straight NCAA tournament berths.

PREDICTION: Georgetown 71, Florida State 62