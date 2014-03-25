Florida State 101, Georgetown 90: Devon Bookert scored a career-high 21 points and matched his career best with nine assists and Aaron Thomas tallied a team-high 26 points to help the Seminoles turn away the Hoyas in a second-round NIT matchup in Tallahassee, Fla.

Ian Miller returned from a one-game absence due to a toe injury and scored 18 points off the bench, including 4-of-6 3-pointers for Florida State (21-13), which moves on to host Louisiana Tech in Wednesday’s quarterfinals. Okaro White added 16 points and a game-high three blocks for the Seminoles, who swatted away five Georgetown shots in total and shot 68.2 percent from the field.

Markel Starks’ 27 points led the Hoyas (18-15), who end their season with six losses in their final nine games. D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera notched 22 points, Jabril Trawick totaled 14 and Aaron Bowen contributed 10 off the bench.

Georgetown sank its first three field-goal attempts of the second half, pulling to within 50-42 on a 3-pointer from Smith-Rivera 2:11 into the frame but Florida State answered immediately as Bookert connected from behind the arc and White followed with a layup to restore order. The Seminoles would maintain a double-digit lead until another Smith-Rivera 3-pointer pulled Georgetown to within 97-88 with 52 seconds remaining, but Florida State wilted no further, securing its first win against a Big East team since defeating Notre Dame in the NCAA tournament in March of 2011.

The Hoyas held a 21-19 advantage with 9:02 to play in the first half before the Seminoles got hot from behind the arc, with four straight 3-pointers sparking a 29-14 surge to close out the opening 20. Florida State held a 48-35 lead at the break, shooting 64 percent in a half that featured 16 points from Thomas and 11 from Bookert.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida State’s 101 points marked its highest total since scoring 106 against Charlotte on Dec. 17 and its second most in an NIT game behind 107 against Rhode Island in 1987. ... White moved into 10th place on the Seminoles’ all-time career blocks list with 104. ... Florida State recorded 16 assists - its highest total since dishing out 17 against Maryland Jan. 12.