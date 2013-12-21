Preview: Georgetown at Kansas

Two traditional powers searching for their best form have an opportunity for a confidence-boosting victory when Georgetown visits No. 19 Kansas on Saturday. Freshman-heavy Kansas has lost three of its last five contests, but is unbeaten in three games on its home court at Allen Fieldhouse where the Jayhawks are 164-8 since coach Bill Self took over in 2003-04. The Hoyas rebounded from a slow start to win six straight, including triumphs against Virginia Commonwealth and Kansas State.

Georgetown trailed by a point at halftime before beating Elon 85-76 on Tuesday in its first game after a 10-day break, shooting 53.8 percent from the field. The Hoyas will need more of the same against the talented Jayhawks, led by standout freshman Andrew Wiggins and sophomore Perry Ellis. Kansas has not shot well from beyond the 3-point arc (31.8 percent) and averaged only 64 points in its losses to Villanova, Colorado and Florida.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (7-2): The Hoyas had a good learning experience through the first nine games and coach John Thompson III said they have soaked up a lot of knowledge. “I think we’re figuring out, as a group, how to skin a cat,” Thompson said on the team’s website. “We’re figuring out what to look for, what not to look for, what we do and don’t do well.” D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera averages 16.9 points while Markel Starks (15.7) and Joshua Smith (14.1) lend support for a team shooting 48.9 percent from the field.

ABOUT KANSAS (7-3): Self is mixing and matching with his deep but young squad while looking for the right rotation with the Big 12 season around the corner. Wiggins averages 15.9 points and Ellis is close behind at 14.1 while shooting 60.9 percent and leading the team in rebounding (6.7). Joel Embiid, a 7-0 freshman center, is coming off a career-high 18 points in the 80-63 victory over New Mexico on Saturday and junior point guard Naadir Tharpe had eight points and nine assists in 37 minutes in the same contest.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas was tied for 15th in the nation in shooting percentage (50) and barely in the top 200 in free-throw shooting (68.5 percent) through Wednesday’s games.

2. Georgetown senior F Nate Lubick leads the team in rebounding (6.3) and is shooting 56.2 percent from the field in his career.

3. The teams split two previous meetings with Georgetown winning in the 1987 NCAA Tournament and Kansas beating the Hoyas in the 2011 Maui Invitational.

PREDICTION: Kansas 78, Georgetown 70