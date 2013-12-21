No. 19 Kansas 86, Georgetown 64: Tarik Black came off the bench to score a season-high 17 points, making all five of his shots from the field, as the Jayhawks rolled over the visiting Hoyas.

Joel Embiid drained all four of his shots from the floor while contributing 17 points and eight rebounds for Kansas (8-3), which shot 54.3 percent from the field. Andrew Wiggins had 12 points and Naadir Tharpe added 10 points and four assists each for the Jayhawks, playing their first true home game in 29 days.

Markel Starks led the way with 19 points for Georgetown (7-3), which saw its six-game winning streak come to an end. D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera chipped in with 12 points for the Hoyas, who ended up shooting 40.7 percent from the field after a red-hot start.

The Hoyas made 10 of their first 12 shots to take a 23-17 lead before going more than 10 minutes without a field goal as Kansas took control. Black scored 10 points, more than he had in a game this season coming in, during the first half as the Jayhawks shot 61.9 percent for a 44-34 edge at intermission.

Georgetown pulled within eight early in the second half before a Wiggins 3-pointer started a 10-0 run as Kansas stretched its lead. The Hoyas could not get closer than 12 the rest of the way as Kansas finished with a 33-15 edge in scoring off the bench.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kansas F Perry Ellis, the team’s second leading scorer, left the game early in the second half with an apparent injury and did not return. Ellis, who had five points, was hit in the head on a drive by Georgetown’s Nate Lubick and missed the rim on the first foul shot before being replaced. … Georgetown’s 6-10 C Joshua Smith, averaging 14.1 points, had five points and zero rebounds before fouling out with 5:26 left. … Kansas is 165-8 on its home court at Allen Fieldhouse since coach Bill Self took over in 2003-04, including 4-0 this season.