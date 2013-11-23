(Updated: CORRECTS Georgetown FG% in 2nd graph CORRECTS Gipson rebounds in 3rd graph RECASTS 1st sentence in 5th graph CORRECTS time in 5th graph ADDS next opponents in 3rd graph)

Georgetown 90, Kansas State 63: D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera shot 4-for-5 from 3-point range and scored 25 points for the Hoyas in a consolation game at the Puerto Rico Tip-Off.

Jabril Trawick scored 11 of his 16 points in the second half for Georgetown (2-2), which led from start to finish after blowing a 14-point second-half lead in a loss to Northeastern in Thursday’s opener. Joshua Smith battled back from foul trouble to finish with 13 points for the Hoyas, who shot 63.5 percent from the floor.

Thomas Gipson had 18 points and six rebounds off the bench to lead Kansas State (2-3). Marcus Foster finished with 16 points and six rebounds, and Will Spradling scored 12 for the Wildcats, who will meet Long Beach State in Sunday’s seventh-place game while Georgetown meets Virginia Commonwealth for fifth place.

The Hoyas made their first four baskets while the Wildcats turned the ball over on their first four possessions, leading to a 10-0 lead for Georgetown. Kansas State managed to cut the deficit to four at the 11:40 mark, but went scoreless for just over five minutes and the Hoyas raced away on an 11-0 run.

The lead stood at 45-28 at the half and the Wildcats only got as close as 14 in the final 20 minutes. To make matters worse, Foster limped off the court after slipping in the paint with 5:22 remaining and Georgetown leading by 20.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Markel Starks scored nine of his 11 points in the first half and dished out eight assists, and Mikael Hopkins scored all eight of his points in opening half for the Hoyas. .. Kansas State had six assists compared to 16 turnovers. … Shane Southwell, the top returning scorer for the Wildcats, is shooting 5-for-19 from the field in the tournament.