Preview: Georgetown at Marquette

Two Big East teams squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble meet Thursday when Georgetown visits Marquette, which has won four of its last five to move into fourth place in the conference. The Hoyas pulled within a game of .500 in league play with last Saturday’s impressive 74-52 win over Xavier, but there’s little margin for error with four games remaining before the Big East tournament. Marquette is seeking a season sweep after winning 80-72 in overtime at Georgetown on Jan. 20.

For the Hoyas to finish among the Big East’s top six and receive a bye into the conference tournament quarterfinals, they’ll need to build on their most recent performance. Forward Jabril Trawick returned to the starting lineup for the first time since breaking his jaw on Jan. 8 and made an instant impact with 13 points and four assists. The Hoyas have struggled with slow starts in recent weeks, but Trawick helped the Hoyas grab an early double-digit lead against Xavier with nine points in the first 13 minutes.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (16-11, 7-8 Big East): Guard Markel Starks, averaging 17.6 points and 3.4 assists over the last seven games, scored a career-high 28 points on 10-of-21 shooting against Marquette last month. The Hoyas need a solid effort from their frontline of Moses Ayegba, Nate Lubick and Mikael Hopkins to neutralize Marquette big man Davante Gardner, who scored 20 points in the first matchup. Georgetown has the edge in the backcourt, where Starks and D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera have combined to score 47.3 percent of the team’s total points.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (16-11, 8-6): Gardner averages a team-high 14.7 points along with 5.7 rebounds, and senior center Chris Otule is coming off a strong performance in last Saturday’s 96-94 overtime win at DePaul. “I think he’s transformed our program,” coach Buzz Williams told reporters, “not from a winning-and-losing perspective, not from a skill-set standpoint and not what he was ranked coming out of high school, but because of who he is every day.” Marquette has a winless record against ranked teams, so the Golden Eagles need a strong finish to improve their NCAA Tournament chances.

TIP-INS

1. Georgetown has lost four straight at Marquette since winning 70-68 in overtime on March 1, 2008.

2. Marquette G Derrick Wilson has committed just two turnovers in the last four games.

3. Georgetown is 11-4 with Trawick in the starting lineup.

PREDICTION: Georgetown 70, Marquette 67