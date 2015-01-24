Preview: Georgetown at Marquette

Marquette will be happy to return home for its rematch with Big East-leading Georgetown on Saturday. The Golden Eagles are winless on the road this season — including four league games by a combined 16 points — but 8-2 at home. “We’re doing the right things most of the time in games,” sophomore center Luke Fischer said after Tuesday’s 60-57 loss at St. John‘s. “We haven’t lost by more than six points in the Big East. We’re doing the right things, just not the whole time. We all know that and we just have to put it all together.”

The Golden Eagles have used a strong defense to stay in league games, while the Hoyas have used their suffocating defense to climb atop the league. The teams are ranked among the league’s top three in points allowed, field-goal and 3-point defense and steals during Big East games. “I thought our guys did a very good job without fouling and being aggressive without over extending,” Hoyas coach John Thompson III said after Monday’s upset of No. 4 Villanova. “They did a good job of packing it in and protecting each other, but they were still sprinting out on their shooters.”

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (13-5, 5-2 Big East): D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera leads the deep Hoyas with 15.1 points and Joshua Smith adds 12.3 points on 63.8 percent shooting and a team-high 6.4 rebounds. Jabril Trawick adds 8.3 points and has been a hard-nosed defensive presence in halfcourt sets for the Hoyas, who are holding league opponents to 38.9 percent shooting. A group of talented freshmen led by starter L.J. Peak (9.4 points) and Isaac Copeland (career-high 17 points against Villanova) give the Hoyas plenty of options and depth.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (10-8, 2-4): The Golden Eagles’ defensive success — allowing a league-low 61 points and forcing 8.2 steals in Big East action — is attributed to their ability to switch between different zone and man-to-man looks. Matt Carlino leads the team with 13.9 points — including a 17.3-point average in league play — and Duane Wilson adds 11.1 points. The 6-11 Fischer, who was eligible after the first semester, is averaging 10.9 points on a 69.2 shooting clip.

TIP-INS

1. Carlino, who has scored in double figures in seven straight games, is 17-of-17 from the free-throw line over the past five games.

2. The series is tied 9-9 but Marquette has won four of the past six meetings.

3. Smith-Rivera, the preseason Big East player of the year, has scored in double figures in 14 of his past 16 games.

PREDICTION: Georgetown 68, Marquette 64