Marquette 75, Georgetown 73: Davante Gardner had 26 points and seven rebounds and Jake Thomas added a career-high 22 points as the Golden Eagles completed a season sweep of the visiting Hoyas.

Gardner shot 8-of-10 from the field for Marquette (17-11, 9-6 Big East), which escaped with its fifth win in the last six games when D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera’s layup rimmed out with three seconds to play. Thomas made six of his nine shots from 3-point range in a foul-marred game that saw a total of 51 fouls and 64 free throw attempts.

Markel Starks led Georgetown (16-12, 7-9) with 24 points and Smith-Rivera added 19 points and five rebounds. Jabril Trawick had 16 points and six boards for the Hoyas, who missed 14 of their 20 shots from 3-point range and lost for the third time in their last four games.

Georgetown closed the first half on an 8-3 run and led 40-37 at the break before falling behind by four after going scoreless in the first 5:04 of the second half. Georgetown’s Moses Ayegba and Nate Lubick fouled out before the 11-minute mark, and Mikael Hopkins was saddled with four fouls for much of the second half.

Steve Taylor, Jr. had eight points and Jamil Wilson and Juan Anderson collected seven rebounds apiece for the Golden Eagles, who led by as many as seven midway through the second half before the Hoyas chipped away at the lead. Anderson converted one of two foul shots with 10 seconds left, but Georgetown failed to complete the comeback when Smith-Rivera’s final shot missed the mark.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgetown F Bradley Hayes was pressed into action due to the Hoyas’ foul trouble after playing a total of 19 minutes in the Hoyas’ first 27 games. The 7-foot sophomore finished with two points and two rebounds …. The Hoyas missed nine of their 10 shots from 3-point range in the second half after shooting 5-of-10 in the opening stanza. … Thomas and Trawick were each assessed technical fouls within a two-minute span early in the second half.

