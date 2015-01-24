(Updated: ADDS “a career-high” to Smith’s rebounding total in lede ADDS “freshman” to begin second sentence in graph 2 CHANGES “13-2” run to “12-2” and number of ties to “seven” in graph 4 CORRECTS time to “3:17” and spelling of “Georgetown” in graph 5)

Georgetown 95, Marquette 85 (OT): Joshua Smith had 18 points and a career-high 15 rebounds as the visiting Hoyas dominated in overtime to take sole possession of first place in the Big East Conference.

D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera hit five 3-pointers on the way to 19 points for Georgetown (14-5, 6-2 Big East) and Mikael Hopkins added 13 points after hitting 11-of-12 from the foul line. Freshman Isaac Copeland added 17 points and six rebounds off the bench as three Hoya reserves scored in double figures.

Matt Carlino and Duane Wilson each had 26 points to lead Marquette (10-9, 2-5), which shot 50.9 percent from the floor and hit 52 percent from 3-point range. Sandy Cohen III had eight points off the bench while Luke Fischer had seven points, five blocks and four rebounds before fouling out with six seconds left in regulation.

Wilson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to tie the game three minutes into the second half and had a triple and a transition dunk during a 12-2 run that gave Marquette a 66-64 lead with less than nine minutes left. There were five lead changes and seven ties during the rest of regulation, with Wilson answering Copeland’s floater with a guarded 3-pointer to tie it with less than 30 seconds left and Carlino’s long jumper with 0.9 seconds left following Smith’s free throws.

Wilson hit a 3-pointer to give Marquette a lead with 3:17 left in the extra period but Georgetown finished on a 13-1 run. Hopkins broke an 84-84 tie with a pair of free throws, Tre Campbell hit an open 3-pointer and the Hoyas connected on six straight foul shots in the final 40 seconds to seal the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgetown’s bench outscored the Marquette reserves 45-14. ... Carlino hit four straight triples to open the game and finished 5-of-8 from the arc while Wilson hit his first six attempts before missing his final two in overtime. ... Georgetown led 45-39 at halftime as Smith-Rivera hit two 3-pointers and Campbell’s bucket beat the buzzer during a late 10-4 run.