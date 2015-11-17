Preview: Georgetown at Maryland

The inaugural Gavitt Tipoff Games reunites two rivals close in proximity but who seldom have faced off the past 35 years when Georgetown travels to third-ranked Maryland on Tuesday. The preseason tournament features matchups of teams from the Big East and Big Ten conferences, and pits the Hoyas and Terrapins – programs that faced each other every season from 1947-1976 – for just the fourth time since 1980.

“It’s the talk of the town right now,” Georgetown guard D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera told the media in referencing Tuesday’s game, which marks the first time Georgetown has played at Maryland since 1973. The Hoyas were stunned in their season opener Saturday, falling 82-80 in double overtime to Radford. The Terrapins shook off a slow start in their opening contest Friday, pulling away in the second half to rout Mount St. Mary’s 80-56. “I think Tuesday is going to be a lot of fun,” Maryland forward Jake Layman told reporters.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (0-1): Smith-Rivera led the Hoyas with 15 points Saturday, and coach John Thompson III admitted he did not know if his team overlooked the Highlanders in advance of Tuesday’s meeting with the Terrapins. Georgetown got 19 points and 12 rebounds from center Bradley Hayes, but was outrebounded 43-37 by Radford and finished with more turnovers (17) than assists (14). The Hoyas gave up 10 3-pointers in the opener as the Highlanders shot 40 percent from beyond the arc, including the game-winning shot with two seconds left in double overtime.

ABOUT MARYLAND (1-0): Terrapins coach Mark Turgeon mentioned last week how his players were tired of the preseason talk coming off last season’s 28-7 record. Maryland led only by nine early in the second half Friday before taking control, getting 16 points from Layman and 14 from Big Ten preseason player of the year Melo Trimble. Highly touted freshman center Diamond Stone finished his first collegiate game with 10 points and seven rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. The Terrapins will count heavily on a pair of transfers from ACC schools; F Robert Carter Jr. (Georgia Tech) scored 10 points in his Maryland debut Friday while G Rasheed Sulaimon (Duke) finished with five points.

2. Georgetown shot just 4-of-12 from the free-throw line after halftime Saturday, after making 19-of-20 attempts in the first half.

3. Maryland leads the all-time series 36-27; the two campuses sit just 23 miles apart.

PREDICTION: Maryland 74, Georgetown 65