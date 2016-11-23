Preview: Georgetown vs. Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season in Wednesday’s third-place game of the Maui Invitational against Georgetown, which was dominated on the boards by Wisconsin in Tuesday’s semifinals. The Hoyas were outrebounded by 29 in the 73-57 loss to the Badgers, while Oklahoma State fell 107-75 to fourth-ranked North Carolina.

After averaging 104.5 points in its first four contests, Oklahoma State was held to 36.1 percent shooting against the Tar Heels while going 6-of-22 from 3-point range. The lone bright spot was the play of sophomore point guard Jawun Evans, who followed his 35-point performance in Monday’s 98-90 victory over Connecticut by scoring 30 points on 13-of-25 shooting against North Carolina. The Cowboys will seek to resume their normal up-tempo pace against Georgetown, which had 40 rebounds in Monday’s upset of Oregon but was outscored 38-16 in the paint against Wisconsin. “We have to get some guys that understand that it’s not just about points and minutes and care about all aspects of the game,” Georgetown coach John Thompson III told reporters.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (2-3): Senior guard Rodney Pryor helped spark the Hoyas to a much-needed win Monday against Oregon with 26 points and 10 rebounds but was limited to 14 points on 4-of-10 shooting against Wisconsin. Pryor leads the Hoyas with 18.6 points per game, while junior forward L.J. Peak (17.6) and senior center Jessie Govan (11.0) are the only others averaging in double figures. Hoyas 7-foot center Bradley Hayes returned from a four-game suspension to face the Badgers and contributed six points and eight rebounds in 25 minutes.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (4-1): The Cowboys outscored their first four opponents by an average of 25.5 points but took a step up in competition against North Carolina and finished with only five assists on 26 made field goals. Forward Leyton Hammonds continued his slow start by fouling out for the second consecutive game and finishing with six points on 2-of-9 shooting in 15 minutes as the Tar Heels dominated the offensive boards. Guard Phil Forte entered the game averaging 21 points but was held to two points in 24 minutes.

TIP-INS

1. Evans is the only major conference player with three 30-point games this season.

2. Wednesday’s contest marks the first meeting between the teams.

3. Georgetown forward Marcus Derrickson is not playing in the tournament because of a minor undisclosed injury.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 88, Georgetown 76