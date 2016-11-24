Oklahoma State rolls past Georgetown in Maui

Oklahoma State and Georgetown, two storied basketball programs, had never met before Wednesday night.

While it wasn't a clash comparing with either side's classic great squads, the game still carried importance: third place in the rugged Maui Invitational in Hawaii.

For the Cowboys, at least, it was memorable after they rolled to a 97-70 win behind a big bench effort.

Oklahoma State got 59 points from reserves and nine players scored at least five points overall as the Cowboys improved to 5-1.

Oklahoma State also beat UConn in the tournament, leaving with two quality wins to aid the start of coach Brad Underwood's first season.

The Hoyas (2-4) were led by guard Rodney Pryor's 15 points. But they were undone by 28 turnovers and limited production from their bench. Beyond Pryor, forward Bradley Hayes added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Georgetown started fast, jumping out to an 8-0 lead three minutes in.

That's when Underwood turned to his bench, subbing in four players to go with point guard and leading scorer Jawun Evans. That's when the Cowboys surged.

Oklahoma State dominated bench scoring 33-4, with eight different players contributing points. While Evans had a team-high 10 points in the half, guards Thomas Dziagwa, Brandon Averette, Jeffrey Carroll and forward Cameron McGriff combined for 29 points off the bench, going 10 of 14 from the floor.

The Cowboys also scored 18 points off 14 Georgetown turnovers.

The Hoyas got a game-high 11 points from Akoy Agau's in the first half, but he didn't score again.

Evans had scored at least 30 points in each of Oklahoma State's first two games in the tournament but didn't have to carry near as much of the burden Wednesday night. He finished with 13 points, but Carroll led with 20. Averette, Evans' backup, added 12.