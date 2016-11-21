Preview: Oregon vs. Georgetown

Dillon Brooks is close to returning for No. 4 Oregon after undergoing offseason foot surgery, but whether that happens Monday in a Maui Invitational first-round game against Georgetown was undecided as of Saturday night. Brooks, a 6-foot-7 wing who last season became the first player in program history to reach 1,000 career points as a sophomore, averaged 16.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while starting all 38 games last season.

Brooks' absence was felt during the Ducks' loss Tuesday against Baylor, when they shot 32.8 from the field, 3-of-21 from 3-point range and got outrebounded 41-30 in the 66-49 drubbing. They were able to get some of that bad taste out of their mouths two days later with a 76-54 win against Valparaiso, but Oregon could be facing an irritable Georgetown team that lost its last two games by a combined seven points. The Hoyas' three leading scorers, Rodney Pryor, L.J. Peak and Jessie Govan, are each shooting 52 percent or better from the floor, but there's been a sharp drop off from there. Isaac Copeland is the player Georgetown is expecting more from, as the 6-9 junior forward was the team's third-leading scorer last season (11.1), but is 6-for-22 from the floor in the last two games.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OREGON (2-1): The Ducks still have enough firepower to get past Georgetown without Brooks, but probably not win the tournament. Chris Boucher figures to be valuable against the Hoyas' strong front line, and the 6-10 senior forward warmed up for this tournament by notching 25 points, nine rebounds and three blocks against Valparaiso. Boucher showed his limitations against Baylor, however, particularly when it comes to strength down low, finishing with just two rebounds in 24 minutes.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (1-2): Govan has been the brightest surprise for the Hoyas so far this season, as the 6-10 sophomore forward has scored 11, 12 and, most recently, 20 points in a 78-72 loss Thursday against Arkansas State. Govan only showed glimpses of his scoring potential last season, most notably when he produced a career-high 27 points last February against Seton Hall after not scoring more than 17 previously. Govan wasn't able to string together four straight games in double figures, however, something he can accomplish against Oregon.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon coach Dana Altman is one of just six active head coaches in Division I that has posted a winning record for 19 consecutive seasons.

2. Boucher is the only player in Pac-12 history to have at least 100 blocked shots and 35 3-pointers in a single season.

3. Georgetown has 10 losses against traditional mid- or low-major teams since advancing to the Final Four in 2007.

PREDICTION: Oregon 90, Georgetown 77