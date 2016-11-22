Georgetown boosts confidence with upset of 13 Oregon

Georgetown arrived at the Maui Invitational disappointed following a 78-72 loss to Arkansas State.

The Hoyas quickly turned those emotions around with a 65-61 win over No. 13 Oregon in the first round of the tournament.

“We needed that,” Georgetown coach John Thompson III said.

Guard Rodney Pryor scored 26 points as Georgetown built a 17-point lead and then held off a rally by the Ducks on Monday in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Guard L.J. Peak added 17 points for Georgetown, which improved to 2-2.

Freshman guard Payton Pritchard led Oregon with 18 while center Chris Boucher had seven points and 13 rebounds as the Ducks dropped to 2-2.

“We’re not a ranked team anymore,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “We better get guys to step up and play a lot better. If we don’t make some adjustments and play fundamentally sound, we are in trouble.”

Georgetown led 38-21 at halftime, but Oregon got baskets from forward Jordan Bell and guard Casey Benson before guard Payton Pritchard hit a jumper and a 3-pointer to open the second half and get within 38-30.

Forward Akoy Agau scored for Georgetown, but Bell drove for a dunk and Pritchard added a 3-pointer to get Oregon within 40-35.

Oregon trailed 42-36 when it scored seven straight points to take the lead at 43-42 on a basket by forward Dillon Brooks, who made his season debut after having foot surgery in the offseason.

“We had to take a deep breath, we sped up a little bit,” Pryor said. “They came out in the second half and threw some blows, but we settled in and realized we needed to get some stops and hit some shots.”

Pryor followed with three straight points to put the Hoyas back ahead 45-43. Agau scored and Pryor added two free throws to complete a 7-0 run that put Georgetown up 49-43.

Bell scored for Oregon, but Pryor made a free throw to push the lead to 50-45 for the Hoyas and Georgetown stretched the lead to 56-45 on a three-point play by Tre Campbell with 2:31 left to play.

Oregon closed within 63-61 on a 3-pointer by Brooks with 3.8 seconds left before Peak made two free throws.

Georgetown took a 9-1 lead as Pryor made three straight shots before Bell got Oregon on the board with a free throw. Peak followed with a 3-pointer that put the Hoyas up 9-1 as Oregon missed its first nine shots from the field.

Pritchard made the first basket for Oregon on a 3-pointer before he got a steal and fed guard Dylan Ennis for a layup that got Oregon within 9-6.

Peak hit a 3-pointer that put the Hoyas up 12-6. Center Chris Boucher got a dunk for Oregon, but guard Tre Campbell followed with a 3-pointer as Georgetown went up 15-8.

Bell followed with a driving basket for the Ducks before Jonathan Mulmore made a free throw for the Hoyas. Pritchard added a free throw to get Oregon within 16-11 with 7:45 to go and forward Kavell Bigby-Williams made two free throws to make it 16-13.

Jessie Govan scored inside and Isaac Copeland scored to push Georgetown ahead 20-13 before Pritchard scored for the Ducks. Govan added a bucket to put the Hoyas up 22-15 with five minutes left in the half.

Bigby-Williams added two free throws before Pryor scored as Georgetown went ahead 24-17.

Peak converted a four-point play before Pryor scored the final 10 points of the half for the Hoyas, who led 38-21 at the break.

“I was riding the wave,” Pryor said.

NOTES: Georgetown snapped a two-game losing streak, including a defeat to Arkansas State. ... The Hoyas improved to 8-7 all-time against team from the Pac-12. ... Oregon fell from No. 4 to No. 13 in the AP Top 25 Poll on Monday after a loss to Baylor.