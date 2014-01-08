Preview: Georgetown at Providence

Georgetown is off to a hot start in Big East play and looks to take that momentum on the road when it opens up a three-game trip at Providence on Wednesday. The Hoyas rolled over DePaul and St. John’s behind D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera and have had their way with the Friars in recent years, taking the last eight meetings. Providence is not off to the best start in conference play and is enduring a three-game losing streak overall.

The Friars dropped two straight overtime games to Massachusetts and Seton Hall before getting crushed 91-61 by Villanova on Sunday. “It looked like we were in mud from start to finish, from the opening tip to the final layup,” Providence coach Ed Cooley told the Providence Journal. The Friars are undermanned in the backcourt due to injuries and suspension, leaving star Bryce Cotton as the lone capable ballhandler and scorer going against the Hoyas’ dynamic backcourt of Smith-Rivera and Markel Starks.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (10-3, 2-0 Big East): The Hoyas average more than 32 points out of the backcourt from Smith-Rivera (17.1) and Starks (16), and Smith-Rivera is capable of getting hot from beyond the arc. The sophomore knocked down 6-of-7 from 3-point range en route to a season-high 31 points in the 77-60 victory over St. John’s on Saturday - the fourth time this season he has knocked down at least four 3-pointers in a contest. Smith-Rivera was held to seven points while Starks scored 16 in a 74-65 win over the Friars last season.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (10-5, 0-2): Cotton put up 21 points in a losing effort against the Hoyas last season and is again putting up big number while getting little help. The Big East’s second-leading scorer (20.2) points has gone over 20 in five straight and totaled 74 in the last three games - all losses. Cooley is confident his team will improve Wednesday. “Just put up a sign that says, ‘Georgetown, Big East,’” Cooley told the Providence Journal. “If that’s not a challenge enough for you playing at home, I don’t know what is.”

TIP-INS

1. The Hoyas lead the Big East in field-goal percentage defense (38.2) and 3-point percentage defense (28.4).

2. The Friars lead the Big East in free-throw shooting (80.5 percent), led by Cotton’s 89.4 percent.

3. Georgetown has limited its last three opponents to an average of 57 points.

PREDICTION: Georgetown 73, Providence 62