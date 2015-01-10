Preview: Georgetown at Providence

Providence hosts Georgetown on Saturday, and the teams have relied on some unfamiliar faces of late to pick up critical Big East victories. John Thompson III tabbed four freshmen, including L.J. Peak and Tre Campbell, to lead his Hoyas to a recent win over Creighton, while Providence’s Ed Cooley went deep into his bench to allow the Friars to collect their first road victory of the season against Butler. “They did what they were brought here to do,” Thompson told the media of his freshmen. “The way our team is composed, on any given night, different people are going to be asked to step up.”

Cooley, unhappy with his team’s effort on defense, called upon little used Paschal Chukwu, Junior Lomomba and Ted Bancroft, who have combined to average six points this season. Chukwu scored four points, but grabbed nine rebounds and blocked a pair of shots, and Lomomba and Bancroft harassed Butler’s top shooters for most of the second half. “I didn’t care who played,” Cooley told reporters. “I wanted the five toughest Friars in uniforms. That’s what I wanted.”

TV: Noon ET, FOX Sports 1

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (10-4, 2-1 Big East): As expected, Peak has had an up-and-down season for the Hoyas, scoring 23 points in one game and zero in another. The 6-5 forward has played 31 minutes of more in six of the last seven games while averaging 11.6 points, including 12 against Marquette. Campbell had 13 points against Creighton, but followed that up with three points in limited action against Marquette, and Paul White had 10 against Creighton.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (12-4, 2-1 Big East): LaDontae Henton and Kris Dunn, the two constants for Cooley, were solid once again against Butler, combining for 43 of the 66 points for the Friars, who held the Bulldogs to eight field goals in the second half. “I challenged our team at halftime,” Cooley told the media. “We were getting manhandled. In this league, you have to play with purpose.” Henton is averaging 21.3 points, tied for sixth in the nation entering Thursday and tops in the Big East.

TIP-INS

1. This will be the 65th meeting in the series, which Georgetown leads 44-20 after splitting two games last season.

2. G D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera (14.3) and C Joshua Smith (12.8) lead Georgetown in scoring.

3. By scoring in double figures against Creighton, Peak, Campbell and White were the first trio of Georgetown freshmen to do so in the same game since Roy Hibbert, Jeff Green and John Wallace in 2005.

PREDICTION: Providence 67, Georgetown 64