Preview: Georgetown at Providence

Less than a month ago, both Georgetown and Providence had reason to dream of challenging for first place in the Big East. Both teams are now just trying to keep their heads above water as they prepare to meet Saturday in Rhode Island.

The longtime conference foes opened 5-2 in Big East play and the Friars were at 6-3 after winning 73-69 at Georgetown on Jan. 30, but they have dropped three straight after a double-overtime setback at Marquette on Wednesday. Ben Bentil showed he was completely over a recent ankle issue by producing a career-high 42 points in the loss, which dropped the 17th-ranked Friars into the bottom half of the league standings. Sitting a game up are the Hoyas, who snapped a three-game losing streak of their own with a 92-67 rout of St. John’s on Monday. D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera produced 24 points as Georgetown reached the 90-point mark for the second time this season - both coming against the Red Storm.

TV: Noon ET, FOX

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (14-11, 7-5 Big East): While Smith-Rivera is the unquestioned leader on the floor, sophomore L.J. Peak has emerged as an equal on the offensive end. Peak had 20 points against St. John’s and is averaging 19.5 on 54.7 percent shooting over his last four games, including a 19-point showing versus Providence. The swingman has taken at least 12 shots in each of those affairs after attempting nine or fewer in his first 21 games.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (18-7, 6-6): The lack of supporting cast for Bentil and guard Kris Dunn has been well-documented, and the shooting numbers for those extras continue to suffer. Jalen Lindsey, who lost his starting job, is shooting a woeful 26.8 percent in Big East play and Kyron Cartwright is 8-of-38 from the floor over the course of the team’s current 1-4 slide. After a brief improvement in recent losses to DePaul and Villanova, freshman Ryan Fazekas - who was 6-of-27 in January - went 1-of-7 against Marquette.

TIP-INS

1. The Friars had 33 free-throw attempts in the first meeting, compared to 13 for the Hoyas.

2. Providence has lost four of its last five home games.

3. Smith-Rivera moved into sixth place on Georgetown’s all-time scoring list in the win over St. John’s and needs 37 to pass Othella Harrington (1,839) for sole possession of fifth.

PREDICTION: Providence 69, Georgetown 65