Preview: Georgetown at Providence

Following three straight double-digit losses on the road, Providence returns home looking to snap out of its funk when it hosts Georgetown in a Big East matchup Wednesday night. The Friars fell 78-61 at then-No. 13 Butler on Sunday, showing little ability to bounce back from an embarrassing 26-point loss at Xavier four days earlier.

"Leadership is in question right now on my team," coach Ed Cooley told reporters after the loss to the Bulldogs, which opened up a 20-point lead less than 13 minutes in and cruised from there. While the Friars were pounded by the Musketeers two games ago, the Hoyas stuck with Xavier until the closing seconds before dropping an 81-76 decision on Saturday. L.J. Peak scored 21 points and Rodney Pryor added 20 for Georgetown, which is danger of opening 0-3 in the Big East for the first time since 1999-2000. Providence has won the last four meetings - all by four points or fewer.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (8-6, 0-2 Big East): Peak shot 9-of-16 from the floor after struggling through a groin injury in his previous outing (four points, 1-of-8). He ranks second to Pryor (20.1) in scoring with a 16.3 average and leads the Hoyas in assists (3.4) and steals (1.1). Center Jessie Govan is the third player scoring in double figures (10.2) and fellow sophomore Marcus Derrickson has scored at least 11 points in his last three games after being held to single digits in his first seven.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (10-5, 0-2): The bright spot in the latest loss for the Friars was the play of point guard Kyron Cartwright, who established a career high with 26 points. Leading scorer Rodney Bullock chipped in 17 points while Providence's somewhat lean bench had a total of five points on 1-of-10 shooting. Opponents are shooting 57.9 percent against the Friars during the course of the three-game slide, with the two Big East opponents both reaching the 60-percent mark.

TIP-INS

1. Pryor averages 23.5 points in the Hoyas' eight wins.

2. Georgetown leads the Big East with 26.1 free-throw attempts per game while Providence is ninth at 18.5.

3. Friars G Jalen Lindsey has one assist in 122 minutes over his last four games.

PREDICTION: Providence 68, Georgetown 66