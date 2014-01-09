FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Providence 70, Georgetown 52
January 9, 2014 / 2:36 AM / 4 years ago

Providence 70, Georgetown 52

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Providence 70, Georgetown 52: Kadeem Batts scored 21 points and Bryce Cotton added 20 points and seven assists as the host Friars snapped a three-game slide.

Josh Fortune collected 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Providence (11-5, 1-2 Big East), which picked up its first conference victory. LaDontae Henton chipped in 10 points to reach double figures for the sixth straight contest.

D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera led the Hoyas (10-4, 2-1) with 19 points. Mikael Hopkins scored 12 points off the bench and Nate Lubick grabbed nine rebounds for Georgetown, which had a three-game winning streak come to an end.

The Friars scored the first six points of the game and never trailed, stretching it out to 14-4 on Cotton’s 3-pointer less than nine minutes into the contest. The Hoyas crept back and tied it at 21 on Smith-Rivera’s 3-pointer, but Providence recovered and took a 28-23 lead into the break.

Georgetown pulled within 37-34 five minutes into the second before Fortune hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 14-0 burst and give the Friars their biggest lead of the contest. Providence led 56-45 with just over four minutes left before Henton hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to help put the game away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Friars snapped an eight-game losing streak in the series. … Former Providence G Brandon Austin, who was suspended for the season in late December, announced he has decided to transfer to Oregon. … Georgetown G Markel Starks matched a season low with eight points on 4-of-15 shooting.

