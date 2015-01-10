FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Providence 60, Georgetown 57 (OT)
January 10, 2015 / 7:51 PM / 3 years ago

Providence 60, Georgetown 57 (OT)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Providence 60, Georgetown 57 (OT): LaDontae Henton scored 19 points and the Friars overcame a poor shooting performance to win a Big East game at home.

Henton, the conference’s leading scorer at 21.3 points, hit just 4-of-16 from the floor, but made up for it by sinking 10-of-14 free throws for Providence (13-4, 3-1). Kris Dunn provided 16 points – including eight in overtime – and nine assists while Carson Desrosiers added nine points and 10 rebounds for the Friars, who shot 31.6 percent from the field.

D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera notched 15 points while Joshua Smith supplied 15 points and 12 rebounds for Georgetown (10-5, 2-2). Paul White finished with 11 points for the Hoyas, who missed nine of their 20 free throws.

Points were at a premium in the first half as both teams shot under 30 percent from the floor and even worse from 3-point range, but it was the Friars that came away with a 23-21 lead at the break. Smith-Rivera made two free throws and Smith a layup to give the Hoyas the game’s largest lead at 41-34 with eight minutes left, but the Friars answered with seven straight to knot it.

Georgetown took a five-point lead on White’s three-point play, but Tyler Harris scored five straight and the Friars led 50-48 when Smith won the battle for a rebound and made a layup in the final seconds to send it into overtime. White scored first in overtime for the Hoyas, but Dunn followed with a three-point play and a 3-pointer while Desrosiers hit a jumper to provide the difference.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Henton and Dunn were a combined 4-of-17 in the first half for Providence, which shot 28.6 percent in the opening 20 minutes. ... Henton also had seven rebounds and Desrosiers added four blocks. ... Providence tied a season low with eight turnovers, including two by Dunn, who averaged 4.4 entering the game.

