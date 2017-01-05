Providence defeats Georgetown to snap three-game slide

Home continued to be a haven for Providence, which stopped a three-game losing streak by beating Georgetown 76-70 on Wednesday.

The Friars started slowly, but closed the first half on an 8-0 run to seemingly take control early. But after trailing 30-23 at halftime, the Hoyas started the second half on a roll and took a 37-34 lead on a 3-pointer by forward Marcus Derrickson less than five minutes in.

The two teams traded the lead thereafter until a jumper by guard Alpha Diallo gave Providence the lead for good 56-54 with 8:04 to play.

Guard Jalen Lindsey led the Friars with 19 points, knocking down 4 of 6 from 3-point range. It was the first Big East win for Providence (11-5, 1-2) and its 10th consecutive home victory this season.

Forward Emmitt Holt added 17 points for the Friars, while forward Rodney Bullock finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots.

Derrickson scored 26 points for the Hoyas (8-7, 0-3). Forward Akoy Agau added 12 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out.

The Hoyas' inconsistent 3-point shooting again proved costly. Georgetown made 8 of 26 from long range, and also missed half of its 16 free throw attempts. Execution down the stretch also continues to be a problem for the Hoyas, particularly in Big East play, and the schedule doesn't get any easier with No. 18 Butler -- fresh off a 66-58 victory over Villanova on Wednesday - coming to Washington on Saturday

The Friars, on the other hand, did their damage at the foul line. Providence went 22 for 30 from the stripe to help end a skid where it lost by a combined 55 points to Boston College, Xavier and Butler.