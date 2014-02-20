Preview: Georgetown at Seton Hall

Georgetown has put together winning streaks of six, three and four games, but interspersed between them was a five-game skid that has left the team on the outside of the NCAA Tournament picture. The Hoyas had a four-game run snapped in emphatic fashion with a 22-point beating at St. John’s on Sunday and look to get back on track when they visit Seton Hall on Thursday. It will be an opportunity for payback for Georgetown, which suffered a 67-57 home loss to the Pirates on Jan. 18.

Seton Hall is mired in a rut, having dropping three straight entering the finale of a three-game homestand. Playing at the Prudential Center has not been beneficial for the Pirates, who are only 1-5 at home in Big East Conference play - the lone victory coming against struggling DePaul. The Pirates will be back at full strength with the return of senior starters Brian Oliver and Gene Teague, who were held out of last week’s one-point loss to St. John’s due to unspecified disciplinary reasons.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CBSSN

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (15-10, 6-7 Big East): The Hoyas fell into a 15-0 hole against St. John‘s, a brutal start that was exacerbated by the inability of starting center Mikael Hopkins to stay on the court. Hopkins was whistled for three quick fouls and wound up playing only 10 minutes, failing to hit the scoresheet for the first time this season. It continued a disturbing trend for the 6-9 junior, who has collected more fouls (18) than points (17) in four games since he scored 10 and registered four blocked shots in an upset of Michigan State on Feb. 1.

ABOUT SETON HALL (13-12, 4-8): The absence of double-digit scorers Oliver and Teague forced Fuquan Edwin to carry the load against St. John‘s, and he responded with 25 points to rebound from consecutive sub-par outings in which he notched a combined 17 points. Edwin was the catalyst in last month’s win over the Hoyas, scoring 19 of his 24 points in the second half and knocking down a season-high five 3-pointers. The school’s career leader in steals, Edwin had five in the first meeting with Georgetown and has recorded at least three in eight of the last nine games.

TIP-INS

1. The Hoyas feature one of the league’s top backcourts in D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera (17.0 points per game) and Markel Starks (16.6).

2. Seton Hall hasn’t swept the Hoyas since the 2002-03 season - also the last time it won at Georgetown prior to January.

3. Georgetown is 2-4 in conference road games, beating only bottom feeders DePaul and Butler.

PREDICTION: Georgetown, 65, Seton Hall 62