Seton Hall celebrates Senior Night while trying to get off the NCAA Tournament bubble when it hosts Georgetown in a Big East battle on Tuesday. The Pirates are one of the last in the Tournament field according to some prognosications, while the Hoyas are looking to get to .500 and still have a shot at a postseason appearance.

Georgetown has dropped three straight, though its last two setbacks were by a total of eight points. Rodney Pryor (18.2 points, 5.1 rebounds) leads three players with double-digit point averages for coach John Thompson III's squad, with L.J. Peak adding 16.6 points and 3.6 assists. Khadeen Carrington (17.4 points) tops the Pirates and has averaged 19.6 points and 4.3 assists over his last six contests. Angel Delgado (15.7 points, 13 rebounds) also has been hot of late as he has recorded a double-double in 10 consecutive games.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, FS1

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (14-15, 5-11 Big East): While the Hoyas are fighting to reach the postseason, Thompson may be fighting for his job, as the team likely will miss out on the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four seasons. Hoyas fans have been calling for Thompson's job recently, especially during a home loss to last-place DePaul last week, but the coach says he still feels safe. Making a run in the Big East tournament - where the team will need to win four times to capture the title - and possibly in the postseason would help Thompson's case, although with the team having lost five of its last six games, that doesn't seem like a very strong possibility.

ABOUT SETON HALL (18-10, 8-8): Delgado continues to be a force in the paint, leading the nation in overall rebounding, offensive rebounding (4.7) and double-doubles (23). Being the only starter above 6-8, Delgado has been needed to play a lot, as he is tied for the team lead with an average of 32.9 minutes. The junior forward has managed to foul out just once, but he hasn't exactly been intimidating defensively as he has recorded only seven blocked shots all season.

TIP-INS

1. Georgetown C Jessie Govan is averaging 14.1 points and 4.6 rebounds over his last nine games while shooting 53 percent.

2. Seton Hall F Desi Rodriguez has made a 3-pointer in 16 straight games and ranks third on the squad in scoring at 15.6 points.

3. The Pirates edged the Hoyas in overtime in the first meeting this season behind Delgado's career-high 26 points and 17 rebounds.

PREDICTION: Seton Hall 75, Georgetown 68