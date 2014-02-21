Seton Hall 82, Georgetown 67: Fuquan Edwin scored 21 points and the host Pirates competed a sweep of the Hoyas for the first time since the 2002-03 season.

Sterling Gibbs added 18 points and seven assists as Seton Hall (14-12, 5-8 Big East) shot 55.1 percent to snap a three-game losing streak. Eugene Teague and Jaren Sina scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, as the Pirates received 41 points from their bench.

D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera had 20 points to lead three players in double figures for Georgetown (15-11, 6-8), which dropped its second straight following a four-game win streak. Markel Starks scored 13 and Jabril Trawick added 11.

The Hoyas opened the second half with a 6-0 run to get within three points, but Gibbs and Edwin each scored six points in a 14-2 burst as the Pirates stretched to lead to 51-36 with just under 13 1/2 minutes to go. Smith-Rivera and Reggie Cameron nailed back-to-back 3-pointers as Georgetown cut the deficit to 10, but Brian Oliver connected from behind the arc to ignite a 7-0 spurt to push the lead to 63-46 with just over 8 1/2 minutes to play.

Edwin hit his first five shots and scored 12 points to spark the Pirates to a 25-15 lead with just under 8 1/2 minutes left in the half. The Hoyas closed within five points before Teague scored five straight and Edwin knocked down a 3-pointer as Seton Hall took a 37-28 lead into the half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gibbs, replaced in the starting lineup by Sina after scoring eight points on 2-for-13 shooting in last week’s one-point loss to St. John‘s, posted his best offensive output in seven games. ... Hoyas second-leading scorer Starks picked up his third foul with 5:15 left in the opening half but still finished in double figures for the ninth game in a row. ... Teague and Oliver returned from a one-game suspension for unspecified disciplinary reasons but neither was in the starting lineup.