FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Georgetown 86, Seton Hall 67
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 11, 2015 / 2:41 AM / 3 years ago

Georgetown 86, Seton Hall 67

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Georgetown 86, Seton Hall 67: D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera scored 23 points and Isaac Copeland added 20 as the Hoyas cruised to a road victory.

Smith-Rivera and Copeland each made three 3-pointers and combined to hit all seven of their free throws as Georgetown (16-8, 8-5 Big East) posted impressive numbers all around, shooting 52.5 percent from the field, 8-of-19 from 3-point range and 14-of-18 from the foul line. Jabril Trawick chipped in 12 points for the Hoyas.

Seton Hall (15-9, 5-7) recovered after a brutal start but was unable to prevail in losing for the sixth time in eight games. Sterling Gibbs paced the Pirates with 17 points on 4-of-6 from long range.

Georgetown led 8-0 after less than 90 seconds had elapsed and held a 22-4 advantage when Copeland drained a jumper just over six minutes into the contest. Seton Hall fought back, however, to get within 43-38 when Isaiah Whitehead knocked down a 3-pointer just before the first-half buzzer.

Gibbs’ 3-pointer early in the second half knotted things at 44-44, but the Pirates only managed two points over the next six minutes as the Hoyas jumped ahead by double figures. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Paul White and Smith-Rivera pushed the lead to 69-53 with just over eight minutes left and things didn’t get any better for Seton Hall down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Angel Delgado posted 12 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks for Seton Hall, while teammate Brandon Mobley pitched in with 11 points. ... The Pirates drained 8-of-17 3-pointers but struggled to 19-of-31 from the foul line. Gibbs, who came in shooting 75 percent from the line, went 1-of-5. ... Copeland grabbed a team-high eight rebounds for the Hoyas, while Smith-Rivera had five steals.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.