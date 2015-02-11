Georgetown 86, Seton Hall 67: D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera scored 23 points and Isaac Copeland added 20 as the Hoyas cruised to a road victory.

Smith-Rivera and Copeland each made three 3-pointers and combined to hit all seven of their free throws as Georgetown (16-8, 8-5 Big East) posted impressive numbers all around, shooting 52.5 percent from the field, 8-of-19 from 3-point range and 14-of-18 from the foul line. Jabril Trawick chipped in 12 points for the Hoyas.

Seton Hall (15-9, 5-7) recovered after a brutal start but was unable to prevail in losing for the sixth time in eight games. Sterling Gibbs paced the Pirates with 17 points on 4-of-6 from long range.

Georgetown led 8-0 after less than 90 seconds had elapsed and held a 22-4 advantage when Copeland drained a jumper just over six minutes into the contest. Seton Hall fought back, however, to get within 43-38 when Isaiah Whitehead knocked down a 3-pointer just before the first-half buzzer.

Gibbs’ 3-pointer early in the second half knotted things at 44-44, but the Pirates only managed two points over the next six minutes as the Hoyas jumped ahead by double figures. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Paul White and Smith-Rivera pushed the lead to 69-53 with just over eight minutes left and things didn’t get any better for Seton Hall down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Angel Delgado posted 12 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks for Seton Hall, while teammate Brandon Mobley pitched in with 11 points. ... The Pirates drained 8-of-17 3-pointers but struggled to 19-of-31 from the foul line. Gibbs, who came in shooting 75 percent from the line, went 1-of-5. ... Copeland grabbed a team-high eight rebounds for the Hoyas, while Smith-Rivera had five steals.