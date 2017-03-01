Delgado leads Seton Hall past Georgetown

Angel Delgado had a double-double and his layup with just more than a minute left gave Seton Hall the lead for good in a 62-59 win over Georgetown on Tuesday night at the Prudential Center.

Delgado had 12 points, and his layup with 1:05 left gave the Pirates a 60-59 lead. The junior forward, who leads the nation in rebounding, also pulled down 13 boards.

Seton Hall (19-10, 9-8 Big East) was led by Desi Rodriguez's 27 points. It was the third win in a row for the Pirates, who have bolstered their NCAA Tournament with six wins in their last eight games.

Rodriguez went 10-for-20 from the floor and scored 17 of his points in the first half.

Seton Hall shot 41.3 percent from the floor and made just three 3-pointers, but the team held a 33-26 rebounding advantage on Senior Night.

Meanwhile, it was the fourth straight loss for Georgetown and the team's sixth loss in seven games.

L.J. Peak led the Hoyas with 15 points, and senior guard Rodney Pryor was the only other Georgetown player in double figures with 11 points.

Seton Hall swept the season series against Georgetown. The Pirates also won a close game over the Hoyas in Washington D.C., beating them 68-66 on Feb. 4.

Seton Hall closes out regular season play on the road at No. 13 Butler on Saturday before the team attempts to defend its Big East Tournament title next week. Georgetown, meanwhile, wraps up its regular season at home against No. 2 Villanova on Saturday.

