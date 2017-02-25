Preview: Georgetown at St. John's

Georgetown has seemingly played its way out of contention for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid and it hopes to stop the bleeding Saturday at St. John's in a Big East matchup. The Hoyas began to show up on many lists of tournament bubble teams following a 4-2 stretch that included wins over three likely tourney participants, but back-to-back setbacks have altered the landscape.

A two-point home loss to last-place DePaul on Wednesday prompted boos to rain down on the team and coach John Thompson III at the Verizon Center. "I don’t think it's a question that we weren't ready to play hard or didn't play hard,” Thompson told reporters after his team allowed the Blue Demons to snap a 10-game slide. "I don't think we executed like we needed to." Georgetown throttled St. John's 83-55 at home earlier in the season and will be looking to take advantage of a Red Storm unit that has allowed an average of 101.5 points during a two-game losing streak. Junior guard Bashir Ahmed scored 21 points for St. John's in Tuesday's 93-71 loss at Marquette.

TV: Noon ET, FSN

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (14-14, 5-10 Big East): Senior Rodney Pryor leads the Hoyas with 18.1 points per game but he has shot under 40 percent in four of his last five games. Junior guard L.J. Peak (16.4 points, team-high 3.6 assists) had scored at least 12 points in 12 straight games before being held to six in the loss to DePaul. Sophomore center Jessie Govan (10.5) has joined Pryor and Leak as the team's third double-digit scorer with an average of 17.7 over his last three outings.

ABOUT ST. JOHN'S (12-16, 6-9): Ahmed is averaging 14.3 points in conference action and leading scorer Marcus LoVett (17.2) has posted an average of 18.8 over his last eight games. LoVett recorded four steals versus Marquette and has 22 during the eight-game surge to move into the top 10 among Big East players with an average of 1.4 on the season. The Red Storm shot a season-low 27.6 percent in the first meeting with the Hoyas and they enter this one ranked ninth in the conference in shooting (43.7 percent).

TIP-INS

1. Hoyas F Akoy Agau has grabbed at least eight rebounds in four of his last five games.

2. Red Storm G Shamorie Ponds has 16 steals in a five-game stretch.

3. Georgetown has won 10 of the last 12 meetings.

PREDICTION: Georgetown 77, St. John's 75