Preview: Georgetown at Syracuse

One of college basketball’s great rivalries resumes Saturday with a fitting tribute when Georgetown travels to face Syracuse. The Orange honor one of the players who helped make the feud an iconic clash as the game will be played on “Pearl Washington Day.”

Washington, who starred for Syracuse during the mid-1980s and had some of his most memorable games against the Hoyas, died in April at age 52 after battling brain cancer. Of course, Washington played when the Hoyas and the Orange were bitter Big East foes, and the teams are meeting for only the second time - and the first time at the Carrier Dome - since Syracuse departed for the ACC after the 2012-13 season. "Being the older guy on the team I just know how much it means to the fans and to the university," senior center Dajuan Coleman, who grew up in Syracuse, told Syracuse.com. "I think it's definitely the biggest Syracuse rivalry. Just the history. This rivalry has gone back, what, 30-40 years? I can't really explain it more than that.”

TV: Noon ET, ESPN

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (6-4): The Hoyas are on a four-game winning streak, although the victories came against opponents with a combined record of 11-28 entering Thursday. Georgetown, which is playing its first true road game of the season, lost four of five before the streak. Senior guard Rodney Pryor leads the Hoyas with 20.6 points and L.J. Peak, who had a season-high 24 points in a 93-78 victory over La Salle last Saturday, is the only other player scoring in double figures (16.4).

ABOUT SYRACUSE (6-3): The Orange snapped out of an offensive funk with a 99-77 thumping of Boston University last Saturday after averaging 59.3 while losing three of its previous four games. Guard John Gillon and forward Taurean Thompson led the way with season highs of 23 and 22 points, respectively. Gillon, a graduate transfer who had been scoreless in 27 minutes the previous two games, and Thompson, a freshman, are part of a bench averaging 24.6 points.

TIP-INS

1. The Orange lead the series 49-42.

2. Georgetown announced this week junior F Isaac Copeland (5.4 points, 3.3 rebounds) plans to transfer at the end of the semester.

3. Syracuse G Andrew White III leads the Orange in scoring (16.9) and reached double figures in all nine games.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 72, Georgetown 63