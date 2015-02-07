Preview: Georgetown at Villanova

Georgetown had to be feeling great after trouncing Villanova by 20 points on Jan. 19. However, since that game, the Hoyas have snuck past Marquette in overtime and then lost two of their next three games - both at home. John Thompson III hopes his squad can bounce back Saturday when the No. 24 Hoyas visit the seventh-ranked Wildcats in a Big East rematch.

“We didn’t take care of the ball. We can’t go through stretches where we aren’t getting shots,” Thompson told reporters after the Hoyas committed 15 turnovers and squandered a 13-point lead with under 12 minutes left against Providence on Wednesday. This game matches up a pair of junior guards who are starting to heat up after a rough start to the season. Georgetown’s D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera has raised his team-leading averages to 15.8 points and 39.5 percent 3-point shooting, while Villanova’s Ryan Arcidiacono has shot at least 50 percent from the floor in six of his last seven games.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, FOX

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (15-7, 7-4 Big East): The Hoyas are trying to avoid their first back-to-back defeats since late November and could use another big performance from Smith-Rivera. In his last four games, Smith-Rivera has knocked down 16-of-34 3-pointers, and he has gone over 20 points in two consecutive games for the first time this season. Jabril Trawick, a Philadelphia native, has shot 8-of-13 from 3-point range in the last five outings, including a 2-of-3 effort in the first matchup with Villanova.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (20-2, 7-2): Arcidiacono is 22-of-40 from 3-point range over the last eight games and has scored 18 points - his season high - in three of the last six contests. Arcidiacono is now averaging 10 points per game, joining Darrun Hilliard II (13.2 points) in double figures. The Wildcats have four other players averaging between 9.4 and 9.9 points, including point guard Dylan Ennis, who is mired in a hideous slump.

TIP-INS

1. Ennis is 7-of-27 from the floor in his last five games and also has missed 14 of his last 27 foul shots.

2. Smith-Rivera and Isaac Copeland each scored 17 points in the Jan. 19 matchup while the Hoyas forced 17 turnovers.

3. Georgetown C Joshua Smith has picked up at least four fouls in five straight games, fouling out in each of the last two contests.

PREDICTION: Villanova 70, Georgetown 60