Preview: Georgetown at Villanova

If No. 2 Villanova does not have a top seed in the NCAA Tournament locked up, the Wildcats can essentailly clinch a No. 1 seed in the Field of 68 with a win over visiting Georgetown on Saturday. A loss to the struggling Hoyas would be a definite blemish on the Wildcats’ resume, but Jay Wright’s team has been tough to crack this season.

Villanova is the outright regular-season champion of the Big East for the third straight year, as the team has won two straight by double digits since a loss to Xavier. Kris Jenkins registered a career-high 31 points in Tuesday’s 21-point victory against DePaul, but regular-season victories are relatively unimportant for a team looking to get out of the NCAA Tournament’s opening weekend for the first time since 2009. “We know that we get judged publicly by how you do in the tournament,” said Wright, whose squad won 55-50 at Georgetown earlier in the season. The Hoyas went on to win at Xavier in their next game but since have since dropped nine of 11, including five straight entering Saturday.

TV: Noon ET, Fox

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (14-16, 7-10 Big East): The Hoyas are going to most likely miss the postseason for the first time since 2004, and a loss to the Wildcats would leave them with seven league wins for the first time since 2008-09. Two late free throws by Marquette were the difference in Tuesday’s 88-87 defeat, as Georgetown was unable to take advantage of Isaac Copeland’s career-high 32 points. D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera (16.6 points) is the top scorer for the Hoyas, although he is 9-of-37 from 3-point range over the last five outings.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (26-4, 15-2): While Jenkins, a junior, is looking to build off the best game of his career, two of Villanova’s seniors are aiming to rebound in their final home start. Veteran guard Ryan Arcidiacono was 2-of-8 against DePaul and has made a third of his shots or fewer in eight of the last 10 games. Meanwhile, big man Daniel Ochefu was limited to one point against the Blue Demons following an 18-point, 12-rebound effort versus Marquette.

TIP-INS

1. Since the Big East reconfigured, Villanova is 47-6 in regular-season conference action.

2. The Wildcats have won five of the last six meetings with the Hoyas.

3. Hoyas G L.J. Peak has scored in double figures in 12 straight games despite not playing more than 32 minutes in any of those contests.

PREDICTION: Villanova 67, Georgetown 59