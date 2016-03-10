Preview: Georgetown vs. Villanova

After winning its first Big East Tournament title in 20 years last season, Villanova has its eyes on back-to-back crowns at Madison Square Garden. The top-seeded Wildcats’ path to another championship begins Thursday against eighth-seeded Georgetown in a quarterfinal matchup.

The Wildcats closed the regular season by winning 10 of their final 11 games, essentially locking up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament in the process. Their final 10 wins all came by double digits, including an 84-71 triumph against Georgetown in the regular-season finale. Josh Hart (18 points) led four double-digit scorers in that contest, after which Georgetown coach John Thompson III told reporters: “I think they’re poised to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.” The Hoyas rolled past DePaul 70-53 in Wednesday’s opening round as D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half.

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (14-17): The Hoyas had lost nine of 10 entering the Big East Tournament, which they began by shooting 50 percent from the floor in the win over the Blue Demons. Bradley Hayes chipped in 10 points after missing the last six games with a hand injury, while L.J. Peak added 10 points as well. As for the looming matchup with Villanova, Hayes told reporters: “We’re excited. This time we’re going to show them we’re not going to lay down. We want it bad. Everybody on our team wants it really bad. I‘m pretty sure they want it just as bad, too. I think we’re going to push it a little bit harder, and hopefully we come out successful.”

ABOUT VILLANOVA (27-4): The Wildcats aren’t an elite scoring team (78th in the nation at 77.2 points per game, entering Wednesday), but they are 16th in scoring defense (63.3) and they have an impressive depth of scoring options. Hart, a unanimous first-team All-Big East selection, averages a team-high 15.3 points and averaged 18.3 points on 63.3 percent shooting in his last three games. Kris Jenkins (12.7) added 17 points in the regular-season finale against Georgetown and made three 3-pointers, giving him 21 in his last five games.

TIP-INS

1. Villanova G Ryan Arcidiacono enters the Big East tournament in a 6-of-24 slump from 3-point range over his last five outings.

2. Of the Wildcats’ top seven scorers, six of them made at least 19 3-pointers this season, led by Jenkins (73).

3. The winner of this game faces either No. 4 Providence or No. 5 Butler on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

PREDICTION: Villanova 72, Georgetown 59