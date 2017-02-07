There was a time three decades ago when Georgetown was the most feared team in the nation, but these days, No. 2 Villanova is the current force in college hoops. The defending champion Wildcats host the Hoyas on Tuesday as they continue their march toward a top seed in the Big East tournament and potentially in the NCAA Tournament, as well.

Villanova's memorable season continued Saturday as Donte DiVincenzo once again played the role of hero in a 13-point victory against St. John's. DiVincenzo, a freshman, scored a career-high 19 points against St. John's last month, then added 10 in a win against Providence before tipping in the game-winner at the buzzer against Virginia a few games later and, finally, registered a new career high of 20 points in the rematch against the Red Storm. "Donte is athletic, he's fast," Wildcats star Josh Hart said. "He's amazing in transition. Whenever we get a rebound, we want to look up and he does a great job running." Georgetown had won three in a row before falling to Seton Hall in overtime on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (13-11, 4-7 Big East): The Hoyas could not overcome Rodney Pryor and L.J. Peak combining to shoot 12-of-32 from the field against Seton Hall, as the high-scoring duo combined to miss 10-of-11 3-pointers. Pryor had been 11-of-21 from 3-point range over the previous four games, while Peak has scored at least a dozen points in nine straight outings. Jessie Govan contributes 9.8 points per game but has raised that average to 14.3 points over the last four games while shooting 68.6 percent from the field.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (22-2, 9-2): While DiVincenzo and Hart (26 points) handled the bulk of the scoring load versus St. John's, Kris Jenkins - the hero from last season's national championship game - found himself in a new role. The senior forward came off the bench to "loosen him up," according to coach Jay Wright, and contributed 15 points, five rebounds and four assists. "That's just how we want Kris to play," Wright said. "It says he had four assists, but I thought there were more. He was awesome."

TIP-INS

1. Among Villanova's top four scorers, Jenkins is the worst 3-point shooter statistically at 39.1 percent.

2. Wildcats PG Jalen Brunson has shot at least 50 percent from the field in 14 straight games.

3. Georgetown shot 1-of-19 from 3-point range against Seton Hall.

PREDICTION: Villanova 77, Georgetown 67