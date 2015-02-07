Villanova flips script in win over Georgetown

PHILADELPHIA -- When Villanova traveled down to Washington, D.C., in January, Georgetown sent home the No. 4 Wildcats with by far their worst loss of the season.

Clearly, Villanova couldn’t wait to welcome the Hoyas up to Philadelphia to give them a taste of their own medicine.

In what was almost a mirror image of the first meeting of the season, No. 7 Villanova used a dominant first-half run to sprint out to a huge lead and cruised to a 69-53 victory over No. 24 Georgetown.

“They looked like we did last game, and we looked like they did,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. “Maybe next game, it’ll be a one-pointer.”

Back on Jan. 19, a 17-0 Georgetown run opened up a 19-point advantage that Villanova was unable to recover from in a 78-58 defeat. Saturday afternoon, Villanova used a 24-7 stretch to open up a 17-point, first-half advantage at sold-out Wells Fargo Center.

Georgetown never got within single digits the rest of the way.

Though Villanova-Georgetown has been one of the Big East’s top rivalries since the Wildcats knocked off the favored Hoyas in the 1985 NCAA championship game, the Wildcats said history didn’t factor into the performance on Saturday.

“It’s just the next game,” senior guard Darrun Hilliard said. “It’s just a group of guys who are confident in themselves individually, but as a team we just want to be better than we were yesterday, and that’s the approach that we took.”

The Wildcats (21-2, 8-2 Big East) were scorching hot from 3-point range, knocking down six long balls during that first-half push. After going just 7 of 23 (30.4 percent) in the first matchup, they were 12 of 24 the second time around, with six players connecting from deep.

The only negative stat for the Wildcats was their 20 turnovers, but they were able to limit Georgetown to just eight points off those mistakes.

“I was just proud of the effort, and it was a really good defensive effort,” Wright said. “Sloppy offensively, but we can get better there. I‘m happy with the defense.”

Hilliard led Villanova with 15 points on an efficient 5 of 9 from the floor. Sophomore wing Josh Hart (13 points) and senior forward JayVaughn Pinkston (10) joined him in double figures, while three others combined for 26.

As good as things were for ‘Nova, they were equally bad for Georgetown (15-8, 7-5). The Hoyas lost their second game in a row by shooting a season-worst 30 percent (18 of 60), including a 1-of-17 performance from the 3-point arc.

“When you play a good defensive team like they are, a team with their size and ability to switch everything, you’re not going to get one pass, two pass, open look,” Georgetown coach John Thompson III said. “You have to have the discipline to stay with what you’re doing, to keep moving, keep executing, and hopefully something will open up later.”

Freshman wing L.J. Peak led Georgetown with 15 points, though he needed 18 shots to get there, while senior reserve forward Aaron Bowen added 10 as the only other Hoya in double figures.

The loss was the second straight and third in four games for the Hoyas, who will almost certainly drop out of the rankings Monday and are now three games behind ‘Nova for the conference lead with six games left. A road trip to Seton Hall on Tuesday means things won’t get any easier.

“We’re just going to have to be better on both ends of the court,” Thompson said. “You have to learn quick lessons and prepare for another tough environment to play in against another tough team.”

NOTES: Villanova junior C Daniel Ochefu was held out of the starting lineup due to a “minor academic issue” as he was reportedly late for a class. Ochefu was replaced in the starting lineup by SF Josh Hart, who made his second start of the season. ... In its seven Big East wins, Villanova has outscored its opponents by double figures. ... Villanova entered the game with a 28-29 record (.491) against Big East opponents at Wells Fargo Center and a 42-33 (.560) mark overall since the building was opened in 1996. ... Georgetown’s Jabril Trawick, a Philadelphia native and graduate of Abington Friends School, was playing his final college game in his hometown.