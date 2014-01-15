Preview: Georgetown at Xavie

A pivotal contest in the Big East race is on the agenda when Georgetown visits Xavier on Wednesday. Both teams are off to 3-1 conference starts and the winner inserts itself in with Creighton and Villanova at the top of the league race. The Musketeers are 11-0 at home and had won eight straight games before falling to Creighton last Sunday while the Hoyas have won four of their last five contests.

Georgetown is thin in the frontcourt and will again be without starters Joshua Smith (11.5 points) and Jabril Trawick (7.2 points). Smith will miss his third straight contest due to an academic-related absence and Trawick will sit out his second game since breaking his jaw against Providence on Jan. 8. The Musketeers will have a huge advantage in the frontcourt as 6-10 center Matt Stainbrook is playing well and ranks second in scoring at 11.4 points per game while leading the team in rebounding (8.6) and blocked shots (25).

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (11-4, 3-1 Big East): The Hoyas are becoming even more of a guard-oriented team with the attrition in the frontcourt and will further rely on the duo of D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera and Markel Starks. The two have combined to score 44.3 percent of Georgetown’s points with Smith-Rivera leading the squad in scoring (17.3) and 3-pointers (35) and Starks ranking second in scoring (15.4) and 3-pointers (23) while leading in assists (3.9). With Smith and Trawick out, 6-8 forward Nate Lubick (5.8 points, 6.1 rebounds) is the squad’s most productive post player.

ABOUT XAVIER (13-4, 3-1): Guard Semaj Christon has scored 20 or more points in three consecutive games as he continues to experience a standout campaign. The 6-3 sophomore leads the Musketeers in scoring (16.2), assists (4.4) and steals (24) and is shooting 48 percent from 3-point range after shooting 28 percent as a freshman. Christon had six 20-point outings this season, including a career-best 28 against Marquette on Jan. 9, and is averaging 21.3 points and 5.8 assists in Xavier’s four Big East contests.

TIP-INS

1. Xavier has won four of the six previous matchups and the teams have split two NCAA Tournament meetings, as the Musketeers defeated the Hoyas in 1990 to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time ever and Allen Iverson-led Georgetown defeated Xavier in the 1995 tourney.

2. The Hoyas lead the Big East in field-goal percentage defense (38.2) and 3-point percentage defense (27.5).

3. The Musketeers lead the Big East with a plus-6.7 rebounding margin.

PREDICTION: Xavier 72, Georgetown 66