Preview: Georgetown at Xavier

The Big East Conference tips off league play Wednesday with a five-game marathon capped by Georgetown visiting Xavier, which split two games against the Hoyas last season. Georgetown guard D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera, the preseason Big East player of the year, has lived up to expectations while averaging a team-high 14.7 points and shooting 88.2 percent from the foul line. Smith-Rivera was named the league’s player of the week after scoring 29 points in Saturday’s 91-87 overtime win over Indiana.

Both teams are strong near the basket with Xavier forward Trevon Bluiett leading all Big East freshmen in scoring at 13.3 points per game. Center Matt Stainbrook averages 13 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Musketeers, who bounced back from an overtime loss at Auburn with a 71-57 win over Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday. Stainbrook faces his toughest test of the season against Georgetown center Joshua Smith, a 6-10, 350-pound senior averaging 12.8 points and 6.5 rebounds while playing 22.3 minutes per game.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (8-3): The Hoyas’ nonconference schedule was marked by wins over Florida and Indiana, as well as narrow losses to Wisconsin, Butler and Kansas. Coach John Thompson III continues to be pleased by the play of freshmen forwards L.J. Peak (9.9 points per game) and Paul White (7.3), along with senior forward Aaron Bowen, who had a career-high 22 points against the Hoosiers. Jabril Trawick is often overshadowed by Smith-Rivera, but the senior guard is shooting 58.2 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT XAVIER (9-3): The Musketeers, who lead the league in scoring offense (81.8 points), rebound margin (plus-6.5) and field-goal percentage (50.9), feature a strong backcourt led by Remy Abell (10.1 points per game), Dee Davis (5.3 assists) and Myles Davis, who averages 9.8 points off the bench. Xavier matched a season-low with seven turnovers against Florida Gulf Coast, and coach Chris Mack is looking for a repeat performance against the Hoyas. “Georgetown gets out in passing lanes and tries to disrupt ball handlers, so taking care of the basketball is going to be very important,” he told reporters.

TIP-INS

1. Xavier is 195-27 all-time at the Cintas Center, including seven straight wins to open this season.

2. Georgetown is 140-20 when scoring at least 69 points under Thompson III.

3. Trawick scored 13 points in Georgetown’s last meeting against the Musketeers, a 74-52 victory on Feb. 22, 2014.

PREDICTION: Xavier 71, Georgetown 66