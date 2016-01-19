Preview: Georgetown at Xavier

Xavier is firmly established in the top 10 and is enjoying a five-game winning streak. The Musketeers will try to run it to five in a row and stay undefeated at home when they host a Georgetown squad looking to bounce back from a tight loss.

One thing Xavier and the Hoyas have in common is a loss to Villanova, though the Musketeers’ setback is in the rearview mirror at this point while Georgetown’s wounds are still fresh. The Hoyas shot 32.7 percent in the 55-50 loss to the Wildcats on Saturday, falling to 1-3 against ranked opponents in the process. “I don’t want to go back and rehash all of them,” Georgetown coach John Thompson III told reporters of the troubles against ranked teams, “but (Saturday’s) game we had too far to come back.” Xavier will play its next two games at home and has won its two Big East home games by an average of 19.5 points.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (11-7, 4-2 Big East): The Hoyas shot 51.9 percent from the floor in a 93-73 win at St. John’s on Wednesday but could not get any rhythm going offensively on Saturday. “They were being ultra-aggressive, like they always are,” guard D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera told reporters. “Part of it was we had some shots that we usually make not go in and part of it was they packed the paint and were really aggressive on defense.” Smith-Rivera managed 15 points on 6-of-14 shooting in the loss and has put up at least 15 points in each of the last six contests.

ABOUT XAVIER (16-1, 4-1): The Musketeers will have an advantage against most opponents on the inside if James Farr can carry his huge performance from Saturday over to the rest of the season. The senior forward recorded 16 points and a career-high 19 rebounds in the 74-66 triumph at Marquette after slumping to four points on 1-of-6 shooting and five boards in the previous game. “We talked and (coach Chris Mack) was exactly right; I had no energy,” Farr explained to reporters. “People weren’t able to feed off me and me being a senior leader, they have to be able to feed off me. I just wanted to a senior leader (against Marquette) and be the best rebounder I could be, and score around the basket strong.”

TIP-INS

1. Georgetown freshman F Reggie Cameron has scored in double figures in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

2. Xavier G Edmond Sumner (concussion) returned from a three-game absence on Saturday and scored 15 points.

3. The Musketeers took all three meetings last season by an average of 10.7 points.

PREDICTION: Xavier 72, Georgetown 62