Preview: Georgetown at Xavier

Xavier was unable to find success in a three-game Big East gauntlet, but hopes to get back into the win column when it hosts Georgetown on Sunday. The 19th-ranked Musketeers opened conference play with three straight wins while averaging 86.7 points before dropping three in a row to the league's top teams while posting 66.3 points per game.

The losing streak, the program's longest in three years, included losses at Villanova and Butler before a 72-67 setback to No. 7 Creighton on Monday that snapped Xavier's 15-game home winning streak. "Three losses," head coach Chris Mack told reporters. "We did some really good things today. ... We played three really good teams. We came up short in all three attempts and I think we learned a lot about our team." A loss to the Hoyas at home would be damaging for Mack's squad, which has won five of the last six meetings, including an 81-76 triumph at Georgetown. That was part of an 0-4 start in conference play for the Hoyas, who ended a four-game homestand with a 74-56 loss to Providence on Monday.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (10-9, 1-5 Big East): The 56-point effort against the Friars is the lowest for the Hoyas since Jan. 16, 2016 (55-50 loss to Villanova), and their 32.7 percent mark from the floor is the team's worst since a loss to Maryland on Nov. 15 (32.0). Rodney Pryor, who entered Saturday ranked fifth in the Big East in scoring (17.7), had 12 points on 5-of-13 shooting and is averaging 9.8 over his last four contests. Georgetown is beginning a stretch in which it plays three of four and seven of 11 on the road.

ABOUT XAVIER (13-5, 3-3): The Musketeers will be playing their first game since senior guard Myles Davis announced he was leaving the program, just three games and 12 days after he returned from a suspension. Davis, who averaged 10.8 points and a team-high 4.1 assists last season, was working his way back slowly and had played only 34 total minutes, but he contributed to the team's lackluster offensive attack by going 0-for-8 from the floor and failing to record a single assist in the three games. Xavier will need more from its high-scoring trio of Trevon Bluiett, J.P. Macura and Edmond Sumner, who combined for 35 points - 11.4 below their average - on 40.7 percent shooting versus Creighton.

TIP-INS

1. Sumner scored 28 points and Macura had 23 in Xavier's win at Georgetown earlier this season.

2. Hoyas C Jessie Govan is 1-for-7 from 3-point range in the last five games after opening the season 7-for-9.

3. Xavier's last four-game losing streak came in the 2012-13 season.

PREDICTION: Xavier 81, Georgetown 67