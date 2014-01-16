FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Xavier 80, Georgetown 67
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 16, 2014 / 4:31 AM / 4 years ago

Xavier 80, Georgetown 67

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Xavier 80, Georgetown 67: Semaj Christon scored 18 points and the Musketeers overcame a 17-point second-half deficit to stun the visiting Hoyas in Big East play.

Dee Davis added 17 points and seven assists and Isaiah Philmore had 14 points as Xavier (14-4, 4-1) improved to 12-0 at home. The Musketeers outscored Georgetown 44-14 over the final 15 minutes to win for the ninth time in 10 games.

Markel Starks had 19 points and seven assists and D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera scored 18 points for the Hoyas (11-5, 3-2), who didn’t score over the last six-plus minutes while Xavier rolled off the final 16 points. Reggie Cameron added 13 points for Georgetown, which went 10-of-18 from 3-point range.

The Musketeers trailed by 17 with 15 minutes left before producing a 23-8 run over 6 1/2 minutes to pull within 61-59. Georgetown’s final points came on Smith-Rivera’s basket with 6:14 to play before Myles Davis hit a 3-pointer with 4:55 left to push Xavier to a 68-67 lead and the Musketeers pulled away as the Hoyas missed their last eight shots.

Smith-Rivera and Starks scored 12 points apiece as Georgetown took a 42-29 lead at the half. Xavier scored the first seven points of the second half to pull within six before the Hoyas answered with 11 straight to take a 53-36 advantage on Starks’ layup.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Philmore briefly left the game in the second half with a right leg injury before returning. … The Hoyas were without C Joshua Smith (academics) for the third straight game and F Jabril Trawick (broken jaw) for the second. … Xavier, which leads the Big East in rebounding margin, had a 36-25 edge on the boards.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.