Xavier 80, Georgetown 67: Semaj Christon scored 18 points and the Musketeers overcame a 17-point second-half deficit to stun the visiting Hoyas in Big East play.

Dee Davis added 17 points and seven assists and Isaiah Philmore had 14 points as Xavier (14-4, 4-1) improved to 12-0 at home. The Musketeers outscored Georgetown 44-14 over the final 15 minutes to win for the ninth time in 10 games.

Markel Starks had 19 points and seven assists and D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera scored 18 points for the Hoyas (11-5, 3-2), who didn’t score over the last six-plus minutes while Xavier rolled off the final 16 points. Reggie Cameron added 13 points for Georgetown, which went 10-of-18 from 3-point range.

The Musketeers trailed by 17 with 15 minutes left before producing a 23-8 run over 6 1/2 minutes to pull within 61-59. Georgetown’s final points came on Smith-Rivera’s basket with 6:14 to play before Myles Davis hit a 3-pointer with 4:55 left to push Xavier to a 68-67 lead and the Musketeers pulled away as the Hoyas missed their last eight shots.

Smith-Rivera and Starks scored 12 points apiece as Georgetown took a 42-29 lead at the half. Xavier scored the first seven points of the second half to pull within six before the Hoyas answered with 11 straight to take a 53-36 advantage on Starks’ layup.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Philmore briefly left the game in the second half with a right leg injury before returning. … The Hoyas were without C Joshua Smith (academics) for the third straight game and F Jabril Trawick (broken jaw) for the second. … Xavier, which leads the Big East in rebounding margin, had a 36-25 edge on the boards.