Xavier 70, Georgetown 53: Jalen Reynolds matched a career high with 17 points while Remy Abell and Dee Davis added 12 apiece as the Musketeers led from start to finish against the visiting Hoyas in the Big East opener for both teams.

James Farr collected nine points and 10 rebounds for Xavier (10-3, 1-0), which held Georgetown to a season-low point total on 36.2 percent shooting - including 2-of-13 from 3-point range. The Musketeers won despite a quiet game by leading scorer Trevon Bluiett, who went 0-for-6 from the field while making all four of his free throws.

D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera led Georgetown (8-4, 0-1) with 18 points and Joshua Smith added 10 while battling foul trouble. Aaron Bowen, Jabril Trawick and L.J. Peak added six points apiece for the Hoyas, who committed 16 turnovers and failed to build on Saturday’s overtime win over Indiana.

Xavier led 21-10 after making four of its first five 3-point attempts and took a 31-25 lead into the break. Georgetown opened the second half with a 6-1 burst before the Musketeers responded with four quick points and later moved ahead 56-43 on Farr’s two free throws with 6:12 remaining.

Georgetown, which saw its three-game winning streak come to an end, scored five straight points to cut the deficit to 56-48 with 4:33 left before Abell answered with his second 3-pointer. Matt Stainbrook contributed eight points and seven rebounds for the Musketeers, who sealed the win by converting 9-of-10 free throws in the final 3:25.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Reynolds was assessed a technical foul for taunting with 6:58 remaining and the Musketeers leading 53-41. … Xavier improved to 196-27 all-time at the Cintas Center, including eight straight wins to open this season. … The home teams won all five games Wednesday in the Big East conference-opening marathon.