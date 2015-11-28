Preview: George Washington vs. Cincinnati

Guard Troy Caupain scored 17 points to finish as Cincinnati’s leading scorer Friday in the Barclays Center Classic semifinals. But it was the No. 24 Bearcats’ big men who carried them into Saturday’s championship game against fellow unbeaten George Washington in Brooklyn, N.Y.

After scoring only six points on 2-of-11 shooting in the first half, forwards Shaq Thomas, Octavius Ellis and Gary Clark combined to hit 8-of-12 shots and score 26 of Cincinnati’s 40 points in the final 20 minutes of a 65-61 victory over Nebraska. “Once we started getting the ball inside, the game changed for us,” Bearcats coach Mick Cronin said Friday in his postgame news conference. “... (Nebraska) had us playing in circles in the first half, and then our big guys started to assert themselves. We’re not very good if those guys can’t score inside for us, and they did in the second half.” It should be quite the low-post battle Saturday as George Washington has a few inside presences of its own. Forwards Tyler Cavanaugh, Kevin Larsen and Yuta Watanabe combined for 44 points and 22 rebounds Friday in a 73-70 semifinal victory over Tennessee.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT CINCINNATI (6-0): The Bearcats averaged 96.3 points in the first four wins this season but have only scored 64 and 65 in their last two outings. Cincinnati continues to dominate the glass, though, posting double-digit rebound advantages in five of its six outings behind Ellis (eight boards per game) and Clark (7.2). Balance is the operative offensive word for the Bearcats, who feature no fewer than nine players averaging at least six points, with guard Farad Cobb (11.7 points), Ellis (10.2) and Clark (10) pacing the pack.

ABOUT GEORGE WASHINGTON (6-0): Cavanaugh, a 6-9 junior transfer from Wake Forest, has been as good as touted, scoring in double figures in every game while averaging 15.3 points and a team-best 8.2 rebounds. Senior guard Patricio Garino is leading the way with 16.5 points while Larsen is contributing 14.2 points and eight rebounds for the Colonials who also beat nationally ranked Virginia 73-68 on Nov. 16 and are 2-0 against power-five conference foes this season. George Washington dominated Tennessee 47-30 on the boards, but the 3-point accuracy remains off for the Colonials who hit only 3-of-15 attempts Friday and are shooting 27.9 percent from long range on the season.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati leads the series 12-1 and has won five straight.

2. Cobb averaged 16.5 points over his first four games but has had only two points in each of his last two outings on 2-of-10 shooting.

3. George Washington, which won a combined 46 games over the previous two years, is 6-0 for the first time since its 27-3 season of 2005-06.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 72, George Washington 69